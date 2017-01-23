<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Market Update Markets digest the new US President; fear of the new US protectionism Notes/Observations Markets to digest the impact of US politics Overnight: Asia: China PBoC said to have eased offshore borrowing quotas for some companies at 2 times of their net asset value vs. 1 time prior China Vice Commerce Min reiterated that China faced a complicated trade situation and more uncertainty in 2017 Europe: PM May said to be the first foreign leader to meet US President Trump on Friday 27th to discuss future trading relationships, NATO and defeating terrorism. US said to consider a "passporting deal" that would allow British and American firms to set up and trade in each other's countries with minimum regulatory hurdles. PM May said to unveil ‘Modern Industrial Strategy’ on Monday, Jan 23rd which would focus on 5 sectors (life sciences/ low carbon emission vehicles/ industrial digitisation/ creative industries / nuclear) Energy: 1st technical meeting takes place for OPEC/Non-Opec members: Overall satisfied with compliance to output cut deal so far Economic data (TR) Turkey Jan Consumer Confidence: 66.9 v 58.5e (TW) Taiwan Dec Industrial Production Y/Y: 6.3% v 8.0%e (DK) Denmark Jan Consumer Confidence: 4.5 v 0.5e (HK) Hong Kong Dec CPI Composite Y/Y: 1.2% v 1.3%e Fixed Income Issuance: (NO) Norway sold NOK3.0B vs. NOK3.0B indicated in 12-month bills; Yield: 0.57% v 0.55% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.82x v 1.84x prior SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT) Indices [Stoxx50 -0.4% at 3,825, FTSE -0.6% at 7,155, DAX -0.3% at 11,590, CAC-40 -0.4% at 4,833, IBEX-35 -0.6% at 9,326, FTSE MIB -0.1% at 19,461, SMI -0.5% at 8,231, S&P 500 Futures -0.2%] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading lower across the board as market participants digest Trump’s inauguration speech; Asian session ending mixed overnight; Financial stocks trading notably lower, with the major banks leading losses in the Eurostoxx and FTSE 100; Banking stocks also weighing in the IBEX and SMI indices; Peripheral lenders in the Italian FTSE MIB trading mixed with shares of Generali the notable gainer after speculative talks of a takeover from Intesa Sanpaolo and Allianz started to surface; Commodity and mining stocks providing some support in the FTSE 100 as copper prices rise intraday. Upcoming scheduled US earnings (pre-market) include Bank of Hawaii, Community Bank System, Halliburton, and McDonald’s Corp. Equities (as of 09:50 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [Puma PUM.DE +5.8% (analyst upgrade), SSP Group SSPG.UK +5.2% (analyst upgrade), SThree STHR.UK -2.8% (final FY16 results), Telegraaf Media TMG.NL +1.6% (Talpa proposes €5.70/shr cash bid)] Energy: [Lamprell LAM.UK -7.2% (trading update)] Financials: [Gam Holding GAM.CH -5.0% (analyst downgrade), Generali G.IT +5.5% (Reportedly Intesa Sanpaolo and Allianz showing interest)] Healthcare: [Actelion ATLN.CH +0.7% (MAESTRO study did not meet primary endpoint), Alliance Pharma APH.UK -2.1% (trading update)] Industrials: [Philips Lighting LIGHT.NL -0.5% (Q4 results), SGS SGSN.CH -1.3% (FY16 results)] Materials: [Essentra ESNT.UK -5.0% (trading update, cuts outlook)] Technology: [U-Blox UBXN.CH +6.1% (Acquires SIMCom product line for $52.5M, adjusts outlook)] Telecom: [TDC A/S TDC.DK -0.6% (raises FY16 FCF)] Speakers ECB's Coeure (France) reiterates that it was too early to change ultra-loose ECB monetary policy and had no comments whether if interest rates would rise during course of 2017. Reiterated that France must continue reforms in order to boost economic growth. Lastly he stressed that protectionism was a bad idea Greece Finance Ministry official noted that it would offer proposals at upcoming Eurogroup meeting being held on Thursday, Jan 26th S&P: ECB to continue QE into 2018 with bond buying amounts gradually declining Japan Cabinet Office (Govt) Jan Monthly Report maintained its overall assessment that domestic economy was continuing a moderate recovery although with a delay in some areas Japan PM Abe seen likely to be elected to a 3rd consecutive term as LDP president which would maintain his PM position until September 2021. Abe might face potential rivals for LDP chief in the September 2018 election Currencies USD Index hit a 1 ½ month low but held above the 101 level in the session as the Trump Presidency began its 1st full week in office Dealers noted that markets were set to digest the impact of US politics on various instruments (equities, bonds and the USD). The softer greenback attributed that President Trump’s inauguration speech which failed to reach out to local political opponents and international

Partners. EUR/USD trading around 1.0725 area while USD/JPY rebounded from the lower end of the 113 handle to trade above 113.60 just ahead of the NY morning. Fixed Income: Bund futures trade at 162.69 up 39 ticks but fading the strong opening higher after President Trump formally took office on Friday. A continued retracement targets support at 162.20 followed by 161.82. A move back higher targets 163.28 followed by 163.82. Gilt futures trade at 124.08 up 24 ticks rebounding off highs as Equities rebound off lows. Support remains at 123.59 followed by 123.35. Resistance moves to 124.42 followed by 124.84 gap fill then 125.19. Short Sterling futures trade down 1bp to 2bp with Jun17Jun18 remaining at 23/24bp the top end of the recent range. Monday's liquidity report showed Friday's excess liquidity rose to €1.268T a rise of €12B from €1.256T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios falling to negative €797.6B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility fell to €96M from €182M prior. Corporate issuance saw the week close off with $29.2B coming to market via 26 tranches, bringing MTD issuance to $121B. For the week ahead analysts estimate some $20-25B to come to market.

European issuance saw another active week with SSA issuance accounting for 57% of the weeks €44.1B issuance, with notable issuers including Belgium and Italy. Wednesday was the most active day with €18.1B issued. Looking Ahead (UR) Ukraine Dec Industrial Production M/M: No est v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.7% prior 05:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey 05:30 (PL) Poland to sell 2019, 2022, 2026 and 2027 bonds 05:30 (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) cancels planned auction to sell Bonds 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing 07:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays) 08:00 (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) announces size of upcoming auctions in week (if any) 08:15 (US) Baltic Dry Bulk Index 08:30 (CA) Canada Nov Wholesale Trade Sales M/M: 0.5%e v 1.1% prior 08:50 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €5.7-6.9B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month Bills 09:00 (IL) Israel Central Bank (BOI) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to keep Base Rate unchanged at 0.10% 09:30 (EU) ECB announces Covered-Bond Purchases 09:35 (EU) ECB calls for bids in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender 09:50 (UK) Bank of England Bond Buying Operation (APF Gilt purchase operation between 3-7 years) 10:00 (EU) Euro Zone Jan Advance Consumer Confidence: -4.8e v -5.1 prior 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 3-Month and 6-Month Bills