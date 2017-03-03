<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Market Update Markets take a breather ahead of more Fed speak Notes/Observations Markets took a breather ahead of more Fed speak (Evans, Powell, Lacker, Fischer and Yellen all on Friday ahead of the black-out period); should confirm the Fed is now on course for hiking rates on March 15th Euro Zone Services PMI remain firmly in expansion territory at multi-year highs (Beats: Italy, Spain; Misses: UK, France, Euro Zone) Overnight: Asia: Japan Jan CPI Ex Fresh Food (Core) rises for the 1st time in a year (Dec 2015) aided by rising global oil prices Japan Jan Jobless Rates in-line at 3.0% and matches lowest rate since Aug 1991 China Feb Caixin PMI Services hits a 4-month low (52.6 v 53.1 prior) China PBoC to maintain prudent and neutral monetary policy; deepen financial system reform Europe: ECB's Lautenschlaeger (Germany) stated that she did not expect France to follow Britain and leave the European Union Americas: Fed's Mester (hawkish, non-voter): Fed was hitting both US employment and inflation goals. Wanted to raise rates a bit before shrinking balance sheet. US AG Sessions to recuse himself from existing or future investigations into any matters related to campaigns; President Trump said to have 'total confidence' in Attorney General Sessions Economic data (JP) Japan Feb Consumer Confidence Index: 43.1 v 43.5e (IN) India Feb PMI Services: 50.3 v 48.7 prior (1st expansion in 4 months), PMI Composite: 50.4 v 49.4 prior (IE) Ireland Feb Services PMI: 60.6 v 61.0 prior, Composite PMI: 57.8 v 59.3 prior (RU) Russia Feb PMI Services: 55.5 v 58.4 prior (13th month of expansion), PMI Composite: 55.4 v 58.3 prior (DE) Germany Jan Retail Sales M/M: -0.8% v +0.3%e; Y/Y: 2.3% v 0.7%e (TR) Turkey Feb CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 10.1% v 9.7%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 8.6% v 8.0%e (ZA) South Africa Feb PMI (Whole Economy): 50.5 v 51.3 prior (SE) Sweden Feb PMI Services: 59.8 v 61.1 prior (CZ) Czech Q4 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: 0.4% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.7%e (ES) Spain Feb Services PMI: 57.7 v 55.2e (40th month of expansion and highest since Aug 2015), Composite PMI: 57.0 v 55.0e (SE) Sweden Jan Industrial Production M/M: 2.0% v 2.0%e; Y/Y: 1.3% v 1.0%e (IT) Italy Feb Services PMI: 54.1 v 52.8e (9th month of expansion and highest since Dec 2015). Composite PMI: 54.8 v 53.1e (FR) France Feb Final Services PMI: 56.7e (8th month of expansion and highest since May 2011), Composite PMI: 55.9 v 56.2e (DE) Germany Feb Final Services PMI: 54.4 v 54.4e (confirms 44th month of expansion) , Composite PMI: 56.1 v 56.1e (EU) Euro Zone Feb Final Services PMI: 55.5 v 55.6e (confirms 44th month of expansion and highest since May 2011) ; Composite PMI: 56.0 v 56.0e (NO) Norway Feb Unemployment Rate: 3.1% v 3.1%e (IT) Italy Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 1.0% v 1.1%e (UK) Feb Services PMI: 53.3 v 54.0e, Composite PMI: 53.8 v 55.6e Fixed Income Issuance: None seen SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Equities Indices [Stoxx50 -0.3% at 3,375, FTSE -0.3% at 7,358, DAX -0.5% at 11,998, CAC-40 -0.2% at 4,953, IBEX-35 -0.3% at 9,691, FTSE MIB -0.1% at 19,423, SMI -0.2% at 8,645, S&P 500 Futures -0.3%] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading lower as market participants look to realize profits seen from significant gains earlier this week; Asian markets ending sharply lower overnight; shares of Engie again trading notably higher in the Eurostoxx after releasing its FY results yesterday; Banking stocks mixed in the index with shares of BNP Paribas and ING trading higher with Deutsche Bank and Santander trading lower; shares of WPP the notable laggard in the FTSE 100 after releasing its FY results; Commodity and mining stocks weighing in the index as copper and oil consolidate near yesterday's sell off lows; Swiss banking stocks weighing in the SMI despite shares of insurer Swiss Life providing some support after releasing their FY results; Italian FTSE MIB outperforming, trading positive for most of the morning session as the major peripheral lenders trade higher in the index. Upcoming scheduled US earnings (pre-market) include Aleris Corp, Big Lots, BioScrip, Progressive Corp, and Revlon. Equities (as of 09:50 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [Geox GEO.IT -5.0% (earnings), JC Decaux DEC.FR +1.1% (reportedly confirms interest in assets of CCO), Ryanair RYA.UK -0.7% (Feb metrics), WPP WPP.UK -6.1% (FY16 results)] Energy: [CGG CGG.FR -11.9% (Q4 results)] Financials: [London Stock Exchange LSE.UK -0.4% (FY16 results), Swiss Life SLHN.CH +0.8% (FY16 results)] Healthcare: [AstraZeneca AZN.UK +0.6% (Sanofi collaborates with MedImmune), Hutchison China MediTech HCM.UK +8.6% (Positive Fruquintinib Pivotal Phase III Results), Sanofi SAN.FR +0.1% (collaborates with AstraZeneca's MedImmune)] Industrials: [Andritz ANDR.AT -2.2% (FY16 results)] Technology: [Gemalto GTO.NL +7.3% (FY16 results)] Speakers Russia Finance Ministry announced next month FX intervention plan in which it would buy combined RUB70.5B in FX from March 7 to April 6th (avg RUB3.2B per day) as part of the goal to limit RUB currency (Ruble) volatility. Expected to receive additional oil and gas budget revenue of RUB91.9B in March BoJ said to be growing more confident that core CPI would accelerate to move towards 1% next FY China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) official reiterated govt stance to continue its proactive fiscal policy Currencies FX Markets took a breather ahead of more Fed speak (Evans, Powell, Lacker, Fischer and Yellen all on Friday ahead of the black-out period); should confirm the Fed was now on course for hiking rates on March 15th. The USD was firmer throughout the trading week aided by surging odds of a Federal Reserve interest-rate increase this month. GBP/USD tested fresh 6-week lows during the session after UK Feb Services PMI missed expectations. Pair tested below 1.2230 just ahead of the NY morning. EUR/USD was consolidating its recent losses and holding above the 1.05 level. USD/JPY was trading around 114.30 in the session. The weaker yen had started lifting Japan prices as the Core CPI registered its 1st time since Dec 2015. China's yuan breached 6.9/dollar on the back of the overall USD strength and was poised for its worst week since mid-Dec against the greenback. The strong USD and rate hike expectations sent Gold heading for worst week since Nov Fixed Income: Bund futures trade at 164.70 up 8 ticks trading in the upper third of today's range, with price remaining close to the lows of the week. Key resistance remains the 166.22 level. Downside momentum targets 164.10 initially followed by 162.50. A resumption higher targets 166.15 followed by 167.79. Gilt futures trade at 127.96 up 39 ticks following the softer UK Services PMI readings. Resistance remains the 128.34 Monday high then 128.70. Support lies at 127.50 followed by 126.80 then 125.90. Political/In the Papers: EU parliament said to be pressing EU to impose visas on US citizens before visiting Europe this summer Looking Ahead 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jan Retail Sales M/M: No est v -0.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.4% prior 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell combined £2.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £0.5B and £1.0B respectively) 06:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserves 06:30 (IS) Iceland to sell Bonds 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing 07:00 (CL) Chile Jan Retail Sales Y/Y: 3.7%e v 4.1% prior 08:15 (UK) Baltic Dry Bulk Index 09:00 (MX) Mexico Dec Gross Fixed Investment: 0.8%e v 2.8% prior 09:45 (US) Feb Final Markit Services PMI: 54.0e v 53.9 prelim, Composite PMI: No est v 54.3 prelim 10:00 (US) Feb Final ISM Non-Manufacturing Composite: 56.5e v 56.5 prelim 10:15 (US) Fed's Evans and Lacker speak on Panel in New York 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close (Sweden Sovereign Debt to be rated by S&P; Belgium, Hungary and Luxembourg Sovereign Debt to be rated by Moody's; France and Finland Sovereign Debt to be rated by Fitch (FI) Finland Sovereign Debt to be rated by Fitch 12:00 (US) Fed Vice Chair Fischer speaks in New York 13:00 (US) Fed Chair Yellen 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count data 14:00 (CO) Colombia Feb Total PPI M/M: No est v 0.3% prior; Domestic PPI M/M: No est v 0.4% prior