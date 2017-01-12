<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Market Update Trump optimism recedes Notes/Observations Trump optimism recedes after his 1st press conference provided nothing substantive in terms of fiscal, regulatory, tax reform issues Brazil Central Bank picks up pace of rate cuts with additional 75bps easing (largest cut since Apr 2012) Overnight: Asia: China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) spokesman Sun Jiwen reiterated view that China faces big trade downward pressure in 2017 and would try all methods to stabilize trade China NDRC Chairman Xu Shaoshi: Domestic economy was generally stable and continuing momentum from H2 2016. Reiterated govt view that China's economy faced a complex and severe internal and external environment Europe: France POP Presidential 2017 poll: Fillon will beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen by 63% to 37% Economic data (JP) Japan Dec Eco Watchers Current Survey: 51.4 v 51.4 prior; Outlook Survey: 50.9 v 51.3 prior (SE) Sweden Dec PES Unemployment Rate: 4.1% v 3.9% prior (FR) France Dec Final CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 0.6% v 0.6%e (FR) France Dec Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.3% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 0.8% v 0.8%e; CPI Ex-Tobacco Index: 100.67 v 100.67e (SE) Sweden Dec CPI (beat) M/M: 0.5% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 1.7% v 1.6%e (SE) Sweden Dec CPI CPIF M/M: 0.5% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.8%e; CPI Level: 319.68 v 319.60e (DE) Germany 2016 Overall GDP (beat) Y/Y: 1.9% v 1.8%e; Maastricht Budget Surplus to GDP Ratio: 0.6% v 0.6%e (IT) Italy Nov Industrial Production M/M: 0.7% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: +3.2% v -1.8% prior; Industrial Production WDA Y/Y: 3.2% v 1.9%e (CN) China Dec M2 Money Supply Y/Y: 11.3% v 11.4%e; M1 Money Supply Y/Y: 21.4% v 22.0%e, M0 Money Supply Y/Y: 8.1% v 7.0%e (CN) China Dec Aggregate Financing (CNY): 1.63T v 1.300Te (CN) China Dec New Yuan Loans (CNY): 1.04T v 0.7Te (EU) Euro Zone Nov Industrial Production M/M: 1.5% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 3.2% v 1.6%e Fixed Income Issuance: (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €7.25B va. €5.75-7.25B indicate range in 2019, 2023 and 2036 BTP Bonds Sold €3.0B vs. €2.50-3.0B indicated in 0.05% Oct 2019 BTP; Avg Yield: 0.06% v 0.30% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.46x v 1.55x prior Sold €2.75B vs. €2.25-2.75B indicated range in 0.65% Oct 2023 BTP; Avg Yield: 1.15% v 1.37% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.47x v 1.45x prior Sold €1.5B vs €1.0-1.5B in 2.25% 2036 BTP: Avg Yield: 2.53% v 1.91% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.46x v 1.34x prior SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT) Indices [Stoxx50 -0.4% at 3,294, FTSE -0.3% at 7,269, DAX -0.6% at 11,579, CAC-40 -0.4% at 4,867, IBEX-35 -0.2% at 9,390, FTSE MIB -0.5% at 19,395, SMI -0.8% at 8,357, S&P 500 Futures -0.3%] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading lower in the morning session as market participants digest US President-elect Donald Trumps first press conference; Market sentiment weakened after Trump failed to offer details on fiscal policy; Banking stocks trading generally lower as a result; Banking stocks in the FTSE 100 also lower as TheCityUK financial lobby group are said to have given up on efforts to keep full access to EU post Brexit and pushing for a more limited trade deal; Energy, commodity and mining stocks trading notably up in the index as copper prices trade sharply higher; Consumer discretionary stocks mixed after a plethora of trading updates pre-market. Upcoming scheduled US earnings (pre-market) include Delta Airlines, Shiloh, Shaw Communications, and Advanced Drainage Systems. Equities (as of 09:50 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [Asos ASC.UK -0.5% (4-month sales), Associated British Foods ABF.UK -2.3% (Q1 trading update), Debenhams DEB.UK +4.1% (Q1 sales), Hays HAS.UK -0.1% (Q2 sales), Hella KGaA HLE.DE +2.0% (H1 results), JD Sports Fashion JD.UK +9.1% (Christmas trading update), Marks & Spencer MKS.UK +2.6% (Q3 sales), Moss Bros MOSB.UK +0.8% (23-week sales), Richemont CFR.CH +7.6% (Q3 sales), Sodexo SW.FR -2.2% (Q1 results), SuperGroup SGP.UK +1.8% (H1 results), Tesco TSCO.UK -2.4% (Q3 sales)] Consumer Staples: [Hilton Food Group HFG.UK +3.9% (trading statement), Suedzucker SZU.DE +2.7% (Q3 results)] Financials: [Barratt Developments BDEV.UK -2.0% (trading update), Paysafe PAYS.UK +0.6% (trading update), Savills SVS.UK +7.8% (trading update)] Healthcare: [Spire Healthcare SPI.UK -9.5% (trading update)] Speakers Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dec Minutes saw Good conditions for inflation to continue rising but risks did remain. Important for inflation that SEK currency (Krona) appreciation was slow but difficult to know how exchange rate would develop. Several members expressed concerns over private debt Belgium Fin Min Overtveldt: Eurogroup to go ahead with Greece bailout program with or without IMF involvement. Confident that a solution would be found so that the IMF can join the bailout program Italy Senate said to approve fast track measure for banking sector decree noting that decree passed in Dec by the Italian cabinet met prerequisites of necessity and urgency Bank of Greece says emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) ceiling lowered to €46.5B from €50.7B Israel Central Bank (BOI) Gov Flug: Interest rates to stay low for a considerable period Moody's saw stable credit outlook for euro area sovereigns in 2017 and expected euro area to grow by 1.3% in 2017 and 2018, although growth rates to vary from country to country Taiwan PM Lin Chuan: Do not need expansionary fiscal policy OPEC Sec Gen Barkindo: No specific target for oil prices; sought a level that would sustain investment in industry. Confident of agreed upon cuts by all 24 producers will be enacted and expected inventories to decline by Q2. To decide in May if more production cuts are needed. Forecast oil demand growth between 1.2-1.3M bpd (**Note: Dec OPEC Monthly Report saw it at 1.15M bpd) Iraq Oil Min Al-Luaibi: Iraq to cut an additional 40K bpd next week; reiterated commitment to OPEC agreement Kuwait Oil Min Al-Marzouk: Have cut oil production by more than the 130K bpd committed to the Nov OPEC agreement with production currently at 2.7M bpd (**Note: cut of 133K bpd) Currencies USD has been on the defensive in general amid disappointment that President-elect Trump's news conference had Very little on policy and more to do with deflecting damaging press speculation related to his history with Russia. No additional details about his fiscal priorities and this disappointed USD bulls. The atmosphere saw a loss of confidence in the US reflation trade as a result USD/JPY tested blow the 114 level for 5-week lows EUR/USD higher by over 0.5% around the mid-1.06 area. Commodity currencies outperform, led by Canadian dollar Fixed Income: Bund futures trade at 163.89 up 41 ticks off highs having topped 164 for the first time since Jan 3rd with the move being attributed to fast money flows out of Europe, with Cash flows more quiet. Resistance moves to 164.52 followed by 164.94 2017 high. Support moves tp 163.39 then 162.92 followed by 162.47. Gilt futures trade at 125.09 up 56 ticks trading higher with Bunds. Upside continuation targets 125.51 followed by 125.83 year high. A reversal sees support at 124.31 followed by 123.86. Short Sterling futures trade flat to up 2bp with Jun17Jun18 flattening to 14/15bp. Thursday's liquidity report showed Wednesday's excess liquidity rose to €1.263T a rise of €7B from €1.256T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios falling to negative €793.2B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility rose to €278M from €377M prior. Corporate issuance saw $21.5B come to market via 7 issers taking weekly issuance past analyst estimates to $34.8B. Issuance was headlined by a $13.6B 4 part offering from Broadcom and a $2.5B part offering from General Motors. EUR denominated issuance remains robust, with WPC, Telecom Italia and ItalGas some of the names coming to market this morning. Political/In the Papers: TheCityUK (financial lobby group) said to have given up on efforts to keep full access to EU post Brexit and pushing instead for a more limited trade deal Looking Ahead 05:30 (UK) DMO to sell £2.25B in 2% 2025 Gilts 05:45 (NO) Norway Central Bank (Norges) Dep Gov Nicolaisen in Panel Debate 06:00 (IL) Israel Dec Trade Balance: No est v -$1.1B prior 06:00 (BR) Brazil Nov IBGE Services Sector Volume Y/Y: -4.4%e v -7.6% prior 06:00 (ZA) South Africa Nov Manufacturing Production M/M: No est v -1.9% prior; Y/Y: +0.3%e v -2.7% prior 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing 07:00 (IN) India Dec CPI Y/Y: 3.5%e v 3.6% prior 07:00 (IN) India Nov Industrial Production Y/Y: 1.5%e v -1.9% prior 07:30 (EU) ECB Account of Monetary Policy Meeting (Dec Minutes) 08:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Jan 6th: No est v $379.1B prior 08:15 (UK) Baltic Dry Bulk Index 08:30 (US) Dec Import Price Index M/M: +0.7%e v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: +1.8%e v -0.1% prior 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 255Ke v 235K prior; Continuing Claims: 2.084Me v 2.112M prior 08:30 (CA) Canada Nov New Housing Price Index M/M: 0.3%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 3.1%e v 3.0% prior 08:30 (CA) Canada Dec Teranet/National Bank HPI M/M: No est v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: No est v 11.9% prior; House Price Index: No est v 198.82 prior 08:30 (US) Weekly USDA Net Export Sales 08:30 (US) Fed's Harker speaks in Malvern, Pennsylvania 08:30 (US) Fed's Evans and Lockhart participate in panel in Naples, Florida 09:00 (BR) Brazil to sell 2023 LFT 09:00 (BR) Brazil to sell 2018, 2019 and 2020 Bills 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories 12:00 (US) USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Crop Report 12:30 (US) Fed's Lockhart speaks to Naples, Florida Chamber of Commerce 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 30-Year Bonds Reopening 13:15 (US) Fed's Bullard speaks in New York on U.S. Outlook 14:00 (US) Dec Monthly Budget Statement: -$25.0Be v -$136.7B prior