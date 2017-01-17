<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Market Update UK CPI at highest level since summer of 2014; UK Brexit speech awaited Notes/Observations UK Dec CPI of 1,6% hits highest reading since July 2014 but yet to exceed BOE target Focus on UK PM May Brexit speech for hints of hard exit Trump broke with the convention that US Presidents do not comment on the USD, likely more such verbal intervention to come Overnight: Asia: PBoC injected the largest amount of reverse repos in a year while also setting Yuan currency midpoint weaker for the first time in 4 sessions (AU) RBA's Harper: Australia will avoid recession; Economy not out of the woods, though outlook is not desperate Europe: (UK) PM May to announce a 12-point plan for Brexit; To state that leaving EU's single market and customs union was among the 12 negotiating priorities; not settle for "partial membership of the UK in EU" Americas: President-elect Trump said the U.S. dollar was already "too strong" in part because China holds down its currency, the yuan. Economic data (UK) Dec CPI (beat) M/M: 0.5% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 1.6% v 1.4%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 1.6% v 1.4%e (UK) Dec RPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.4%e, Y/Y: 2.5% v 2.3%e, RPI Ex Mort Interest Payments (RPIX) Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.5%e, Retail Price Index: 267.1 v 266.7e (UK) Dec PPI Input M/M: 1.8% v 2.4%e; Y/Y: 15.8% v 15.5%e (UK) Dec PPI Output M/M: 0.1% v 0.4%e, Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.9%e (UK) Dec PPI Output Core M/M: 0.0% v 0.2%e, Y/Y: 2.1% v 2.2%e (BR) Brazil Jan FGV Inflation IGP-10 M/M: 0.9% v 0.9%e (DE) Germany Jan ZEW Current Situation Survey (beat): 77.3 v 65.0e; Expectations Survey: 16.6 v 18.4e (EU) Euro Zone Jan ZEW Survey Expectations: 23.2 v 18.1 prior Fixed Income Issuance: (BE) Belgium Debt Agency (BDA) opened its book to sell EUR-denominated Jun 2027 OLO bond via syndicate; guidance seen +13-15bps to mid-swaps (SI) Slovenia Debt Agency opened its book to sell EUR-denominated 2027 and 2045 bonds (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €5.63B vs. €5.0-6.0B indicated range in 6-month and 12-month Bills SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT) Indices [Stoxx50 -0.6% at 3,279, FTSE -0.3% at 7,304, DAX -0.7% at 11,473, CAC-40 -0.5% at 4,857, IBEX-35 -0.1% at 9,401, FTSE MIB +0.2% at 19,276, SMI -0.5% at 8,320, S&P 500 Futures -0.4%] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are trading lower ahead of a speech by UK PM Teresa May scheduled later today; Major banking stocks in the Eurostoxx trading mixed; Italian FTSE MIB the outperformer trading positive as the heavily weighted peripheral lenders provide support in the index, shares of Fiat Chrysler also trading notably higher after reporting December sales; European automakers generally lower however; Commodity and mining stocks weighing in the FTSE 100 as copper prices continue its sell off. Upcoming scheduled US earnings (pre-market) include Comerica, IHS Markit, Morgan Stanley, Bank of the Ozarks, Synovus Financial, and UnitedHealth Group. Equities (as of 09:50 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [Beiersdorf BEI.DE -0.3% (FY16 sales), British American Tobacco BATS.UK -0.2% (To acquire remaining stake of RAI for ~$59.64/shr valued at $49.4B), Casino Guichard-Perrachon CO.FR -0.3% (prelim Q4 sales), Greggs GRG.UK +3.2% (FY16 sales), Lindt & Spruengli LISP.CH +6.7% (prelim FY16 sales), Mediaset MS.IT -3.7% (Reportedly Italian regulator Agcom may stop Vivendi-Mediaset takeover), Vivendi VIV.FR -0.9% (Reportedly Italian regulator Agcom may stop Vivendi-Mediaset takeover), Zalando ZALG.DE -3.4% (prelim Q4 results)] Energy: [Schoeller-Bleckmann SBO.AT -3.1% (FY16 results), Tullow Oil TLW.UK +0.6% (oil discovery in Kenya)] Industrials: [Alstom ALO.FR -3.3% (Q3 sales), Fiat Chrysler FCA.IT +1.9% (Dec Europe sales), Flughafen Wien FLU.AT +1.2% (FY16 passengers), Geberit GEBN.CH +2.4% (Q4 sales), Komax KOMN.CH +2.9% (prelim FY16 sales), Peugeot UG.FR -1.9% (Citroen Cactus diesel probe), Renault RNO.FR -0.4% (FY16 global sales), Rolls Royce RR.UK +3.1% (Reached in principle a Deferred Prosecution agreement with the UK Serious Fraud Office; To pay £671M settlement)] Telecom: [Telefonica TEF.ES -0.6% (Reportedly to take €800M provision in 2016 accounts)] Speakers ECB's Nowotny (Austria): Headline inflation was increasing quite substantially while core inflation was not SNB President Jordan at Davos noted that the situation in Europe to improve. Fed policy normalization was a positive sign; expected policy movements to be gradual ECB Q4 Bank Lending Survey: Net credit standards for corporates tightened somewhat (mainly due to Netherlands). Other household lending standards continued to ease in Q4. Saw easing of credit standards for all loan categories in Q1 France Fin Min Sapin stated that the govt targeted 2017 budget deficit to GDP ratio at 2.7% and stressed that reduction of deficit must not impact growth. Domestic data was giving positive signals with Q4 growth seen stronger than Q3 Norway Fin Min Jansson: Weaker NOK currency (Krone) was a positive factor for economy; would take time for effects to be seen German Constitutional Court rejected ban on Far-right NPD party (**Note lawmakers bid to outlaw a far-right party accused of promoting a racist and anti-Semitic agenda) ZEW Economists noted that the rise in s_entiment reading was mainly due to improved economic situation in European countries. German prelim 2016 GDP was a surprise to many; could be seen as a leap of faith for 2017 developments Turkey PM Yildirim stated that the Central Bank was independent and would continue to take measures without hesitation. FX fluctuations were temporary with impact limited. Govt to take measures for real sector Thailand approved an additional THD190B spending for its FY17 budget to stimulate weak economic growth Norway Petroleum Directorate (NPD) Dec Oil Production: 1.69M bpd v 1.74M bps prior China Cabinet said to loosen restrictions on foreign investment in banking securities, investment management, futures and insurance. To allow foreign-invested companies to list on Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges and able to issue corporate and convertible bonds Trump adviser Scaramucci reiterated President-elect Trump's view of caution about a strengthening US dollar IEA Chief Economist Birol: Global oil demand will grow at a lower pace Currencies USD continued to consolidate with some dealers taking note of Trump's weekend interview in WSJ. Trump nited that USD was too strong (in reference to China). The comment added some additional weight to recent USD price action. A Trump advisor reiterated the stance in todays session. GBP/USD recovered after testing 3-month lows below 1.20 on Monday over concerns of a potential hard Brexit by the UK. Focus will be on the details of PM Mays speech later today. GBP/USD approached the 1.22 area for its best daily performace in 6 weeks after Dec CPI hit a multi-year high of 1.6%. Dealers note the 200-day moving average providing resistance at 1.2189 level for noe The JPY currency (Yen) has benefited from the spat of risk aversion over the past 24 hours over hard Brexit and potential protectionism by the incoming Trump Administration. USD/JPY was probing the lower end of the 113 neighborhood. EUR/USD higher by 0.7% as the pair sets its sights on 1.07 Fixed Income: Bund futures trade at 164.28 up 70 ticks in risk aversion trade as the curve flattens with the 2s/10s in Germany flattening by over 3.5bp. Resistance moves to 164.52 followed by 164.94 2017 high. Support moves to 163.58 to close the opening gap with a break targeting 163.14 then 162.92 followed by 162.47. Gilt futures trade at 125.32 up 41 ticks off session highs of 125.73 as UK inflation marked the highest reading since July 2014. Upward momentum persists however ahead of PM May Speech later today. Futures traded a high of 125.73, a 2 week high, with a break above targeting 125.83 year high. Support moves to 125.00 to fill the gap followed by 124.26 then 123.86. Short Sterling futures trade 1 to 2bp lower on the back of the strong CPI reading with Jun17Jun18 steepening to 17/18bp. Tuesday's liquidity report showed Monday's excess liquidity fell to €1.266T a fall of €13B from €1.279T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios rose to negative €795.3B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility fell to €65M from €175M prior. Corporate issuance for EUR denominated issuance has seen seen steady flows headlined by Fresenius SE selling a 4 tranche €2.36 offering. other issues include Skanska, Smurfit Kappa as well as Sovereign debt issuance from Belgium. Dollar denominated issuance is expected to be robust following the Monday holiday. Looking Ahead (CH) World Economic Forum begins 3-day Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland (CO) Colombia Dec Consumer Confidence: -5.3e v -4.6 prior 05.30 (UK) Weekly John Lewis LFL sales data 05:30 (BR) Brazil Central bank Jan COPOM Minutes 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-month Bills 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €5B in 0% Dec 2018 Schatz 06:00 (IR) Ireland Nov Trade Balance: No est v €5.1B prior 06:00 (TR) Turkey to sell 12-month Bills 06:00 (RU) Russia announces weekly OFZ bond auction 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing 06:45 (UK) PM May Brexit speech 08:00 (RU) Russia Q4 Preliminary Current Account: $7.4Be v $0.4B prior 08:15 (UK) Baltic Dry Bulk Index 08:30 (US) Jan Empire Manufacturing: 8.5e v 9.0 prior 08:45 (US) Fed's Dudley (dove, FOMC voter): speaks on Consumer Behavior in New York 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves: No est v €282.8 prior 09:00 (NZ) Fonterra Global Dairy Trade Auction 09:50 (UK) Bank of England (BOE) Bond Buying Operation (over 15 years) 10:00 (MX) Mexico weekly International Reserves data 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week Bills 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 3-month and 6-month Bills