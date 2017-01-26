<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Market Update UK GDP beat expectations but matches a 4 -year low Notes/Observations German GFK Consumer Confidence matches a 16 year high (10.2 v 10.0e) Spain Q4 Unemployment Rate beats expectations and hits a 7-year low (18.6% v 18.7%e) UK Q4 GDP beats expectations but matches lowest annual pace since Q1 2013 USD rebounds from recent 7-week lows aided by steepening of yield curve Overnight: Asia: New Zealand Q4 CPI YoY hits a 2-year high and moves back within RBNZ target range (1st time in 9 quarters) China govt said to require banks to curb their new loans in Q1 (**Note: commercial banking sector end-2016 bad loans at CNY1.51T; ratio at 1.74%) Europe: Italy Constitutional Court finds part of current electoral law as invalid; amended electoral law was immediately applicable post ruling - UK said to be prepared to publish legislation seeking parliamentary approval to begin Brexit talks; no indication on timeline for passage through parliament Economic data (SG) Singapore Dec Industrial Production M/M: +6.4% v -4.5%e; Y/Y: 21.3% v 10.4%e (DE) Feb GfK Consumer Confidence: 10.2 v 10.0e (matches highest reading since Oct 2001) (CH) Swiss Dec Trade Balance (CHF): 2.7B v 3.5B prior, Real Exports M/M: +9.9 v -4.0% prior, Real Imports M/M: -0.8 v -4.5% prior (NO) Norway Nov AKU Unemployment Rate: 4.7% v 4.8%e (ES) Spain Q4 Unemployment Rate: 18.6% v 18.7%e (lowest level since Q4 2009) (SE) Sweden Dec Unemployment Rate: 6.5% v 6.3%e , Unemployment Rate (Seasonally Adjusted): 6.9% v 6.8%e (SE) Sweden Dec Trade Balance (SEK): 1.0B v 3.0Be (HK) Hong Kong Dec Trade Balance (HKD): -45.5B v -45.0Be, Exports Y/Y: 10.1% v 5.9%e, Imports Y/Y: 8.7% v 5.9%e (UK) Q4 Advance GDP Q/Q: 0.6% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 2.2% v 2.1%e (matches lowest annual pace since Q1 2013) (UK) Dec BBA Loans for House Purchase: 43.2K v 41.0Ke Fixed Income Issuance: (SE) Sweden sold SEK5.0B in 2028 bond; Avg Yield: 1.0212%; bid-tocover: 2.28x (exchange auction) (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €2.5B vs. €2.0-2.5B indicated range in 0% Mar 2018 CTZ; Avg Yield: -0.071% v +0.283% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.96x v 1.47x prior (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €976M vs. €0.5-1.0B indicated range in 0.95% Mar 2023 BTP; Avg Yield: 1.22% v 0.63% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.35x v 1.37x prior SPEAKERS/FIXED INCOME/FX/COMMODITIES/ERRATUM Index snapshot (as of 10:00 GMT) Indices [Stoxx50 +0.2% at 3,338, FTSE +0.2% at 7,178, DAX +0.6% at 11,875, CAC-40 +0.3% at 4,894, IBEX-35 +0.5% at 9,599, FTSE MIB +0.6% at 19,697, SMI +1.0% at 8,474, S&P 500 Futures +0.1%] Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European equity indices are once again trading higher across the board after a positive end to the Asian session overnight; Major European indices led by banking stocks; SMI the outperformer after Actelion received a takeover bid of $280/shr from JNJ, shares of Novartis and Roche trading sharply higher in sympathy; Energy, commodity and mining stocks generally lower in the FTSE 100 as oil and copper trades lower intraday. Equities (as of 09:55 GMT) Consumer Discretionary: [Daily Mail & General DMGT.UK -7.3% (Q1 sales), Diageo DGE.UK +5.0% (H1 results), Rank Group RNK.UK -3.4% (H1 results), Sky PLC SKY.UK +0.3% (H1 results), Sligro SLIGR.NL +0.7% (FY16 results), Unilever UNA.NL -3.7% (FY16 results), Whitbread WTB.UK -4.2% (trading update)] Financials: [Nordea Bank NDA.SE +3.5% (Q4 results), RBS RBS.UK +5.1% (to take further £3.1B provision for RMBS)] Healthcare: [Ablynx ABLX.BE +0.6% (Merck KGaA reported encouraging results from a study in psoriasis patients with the bi-specific Nanobody anti-IL-17A/F), Fresenius Medical Care FME.DE +2.3% (US Court issued prelim injuction against premium assistance regulation), Santhera Pharmaceuticals SANN.CH +2.9% (prelim FY16 results)] Industrials: [Anglo American AAL.UK -0.9% (Q4 production), Petropavlovsk POG.UK -0.4% (FY16 gold production)] Materials: [Svenska Cellulosa SCAB.SE +3.6% (Q4 results)] Technology: [Software AG SOW.DE -1.1% (Q4 results), STMicroelectronics STM.FR +7.3% (Q4 results)] Telecom: [Ascom Holding ASCN.CH +3.4% (FY16 outlook), Ericsson ERICB.SE +2.8% (Q4 results), Tele2 TEL2A.SE +2.9% (Q4 results, cuts FY17 div)] Speakers Brexit Min Davis testified in Parliament that there were enough trade negotiations to do the job on Brexit agreement. White Paper to be expeditious as possible Spain PM Rajoy: Inflation to rise in Q1. Saw potential risks consisting of oil prices, Brexit and ECB Czech Central Bank's Rezabek noted that the exit from FX cap could be accompanied by relatively significant FX volatility. Saw central bank keeping its pledge to keep FX cap in place at least until end-1Q Hungary Central Bank's Virag: To use targeted tools to support GDP growth Turkey PM Yildirim: State of emergency to continue and trials of coup plotters should be accelerated Turkey Presidential advisor Ertem: Central bank has mostly prevented speculation and would continue to use current tools until FX volatility subsided S&P affirmed China sovereign rating at AA- and maintained a outlook negative China said to have issued rules to regulate regional equity markets China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MITI) official Hongbing: US concerns on its semiconductor industry is overblown. Many Chinese semiconductor projects were still on the drawing board China FX regulator SAFE to ask companies with outbound investment plans to clarify fund sources and purposes Currencies Dealers noting that the USD has yet to take advantage of the renewed reflation trade over the past few sessions. Analyst believe the current divergence of USD from US bond yields should not stay for long and this began to show just ahead of the NY morning. The greenback was moving off 7-week lows as the NY morning approched. GBP was initially firmer in the session and held onto gains after UK Q4 GDP beat expectations but matched its lowest annual pace since Q1 2013 USD/JPY pair did take note of the yield differential and approached the 114 area. Dealers noted that the pair has been unable to break back below the 112/113 area in recent sessions and thus providing a strong technical base Fixed Income: Bund futures trade at 161.37 down 39 ticks marking another 6 week low as yields continue to rise trading at the highest levels since Jan 2016. Continuation lower targets 161.19 followed by 160.80. A move higher targets 162.19 then 162.60 to close the gap followed by 163.38 and 163.82. Gilt futures trade at 122.68 down 68 ticks falling sharply after slightly better then expected GDP data. Support moves to 122.23 then Dec low at 122.08. Resistance moves to 123.62, then 124.13 to close the gap followed by 124.84. Short Sterling futures trade flat to -3bp with Jun17Jun18 steepening to 27/28bp breaking the recent range, trading at multi month highs. Thursday's liquidity report showed Wednesday's excess liquidity rose to €1.259T a rise of €1B from €1.258T prior. This was primarily due to AFs and MonPol portfolios rising to negative €789.7B. AFs are negative when the MonPol portfolios exceeds the liquidity absorbing effect of AFs. Use of the marginal lending facility rose to €62M from €10M prior. Corporate issuance saw $7.95B come to market via 5 deals headlined by JP Morgan $2.75B issue, Suntrust Bank $2.2B FRN and RBC 2 part $1.75B offering. This puts weekly issuance at $21.7B, still short of the $30B analyst consensus. January issuance tops $142B marking a record for the month. 