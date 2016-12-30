ActionForex.com
Dec 30 08:41 GMT

European Open Briefing
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by IC Markets | Dec 30 16 07:50 GMT

European Open Briefing

Global Markets:

  • Asian stock markets: Nikkei up 0.10 %, Shanghai Composite rose 0.15 %, Hang Seng gained 1.00 %, ASX 200 lost 0.60 %
  • Commodities: Gold at $1161 (+0.25 %), Silver at $16.27 (+0.35 %), WTI Oil at $53.95 (+0.30 %), Brent Oil at $57.10 (+0.45 %)
  • Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.47, UK 10-year yield at 1.23, German 10-year yield at 0.17

News & Data:

  • South Korea CPI m/m 0.1 % (exp 0.2 % prev -0.1 %)
  • South Korea CPI y/y 1.3 % (exp 1.3 % prev 1.3 %)
  • Australia Housing Credit 0.5 % (prev 0.6 %)
  • Australia Private Sector Credit 0.5 % (exp 0.5 % prev 0.5 %)
  • Asia stocks to end 2016 on buoyant note, euro calms after early spike - RTRS
  • Euro soars in holiday-thinned trade, China basket move adds to yuan buzz - RTRS
  • Oil prices on track for greatest yearly percentage gain since 2009 - RTRS
  • Oil, metals, developed equities best performers of 2016; emerging markets struggle - RTRS
  • U.S. goods trade deficit widens; labour market near full strength - RTRS

Markets Update:

Equity markets remained bid in the last trading day of 2016, with most of the major Asian equity indices up on the day. In the FX market, there was profit-taking from USD longs, which especially helped the Euro. Following the breakout above 1.05, EUR/USD traded as high as 1.0550 in Asia.

This also lifted the commodity currencies, with AUD/USD rising to 0.7250 and NZD/USD to 0.6980. Meanwhile, USD/CAD came under heavy pressure due to the rally in Oil prices. USD/CAD, which traded as high as 1.3580 earlier this week, fell to a low of 1.3460 in Asia.

Looking ahead, it will likely remain quiet today, as there are no notable events and German & UK markets will close earlier.

Upcoming Events:

  • 08:00 GMT - Spanish CPI
  • 09:00 GMT - Italian PPI
  • 14:45 GMT - US Chicago PMI
  • 20:30 GMT - US CFTC Positioning Data
 

