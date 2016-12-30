<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Open Briefing Global Markets: Asian stock markets: Nikkei up 0.10 %, Shanghai Composite rose 0.15 %, Hang Seng gained 1.00 %, ASX 200 lost 0.60 %

Commodities: Gold at $1161 (+0.25 %), Silver at $16.27 (+0.35 %), WTI Oil at $53.95 (+0.30 %), Brent Oil at $57.10 (+0.45 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.47, UK 10-year yield at 1.23, German 10-year yield at 0.17 News & Data: South Korea CPI m/m 0.1 % (exp 0.2 % prev -0.1 %)

South Korea CPI y/y 1.3 % (exp 1.3 % prev 1.3 %)

Australia Housing Credit 0.5 % (prev 0.6 %)

Australia Private Sector Credit 0.5 % (exp 0.5 % prev 0.5 %)

Asia stocks to end 2016 on buoyant note, euro calms after early spike - RTRS

Euro soars in holiday-thinned trade, China basket move adds to yuan buzz - RTRS

Oil prices on track for greatest yearly percentage gain since 2009 - RTRS

Oil, metals, developed equities best performers of 2016; emerging markets struggle - RTRS

U.S. goods trade deficit widens; labour market near full strength - RTRS Markets Update: Equity markets remained bid in the last trading day of 2016, with most of the major Asian equity indices up on the day. In the FX market, there was profit-taking from USD longs, which especially helped the Euro. Following the breakout above 1.05, EUR/USD traded as high as 1.0550 in Asia. This also lifted the commodity currencies, with AUD/USD rising to 0.7250 and NZD/USD to 0.6980. Meanwhile, USD/CAD came under heavy pressure due to the rally in Oil prices. USD/CAD, which traded as high as 1.3580 earlier this week, fell to a low of 1.3460 in Asia. Looking ahead, it will likely remain quiet today, as there are no notable events and German & UK markets will close earlier. Upcoming Events: 08:00 GMT - Spanish CPI

09:00 GMT - Italian PPI

14:45 GMT - US Chicago PMI

20:30 GMT - US CFTC Positioning Data