European Open Briefing

Commodities: Gold at $1158 (+0.55 %), Silver at $16.15 (+1.00 %), WTI Oil at $54.10 (+0.65 %), Brent Oil at $57.20 (+0.60 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 0.19, UK 10-year yield at 1.24, German 10-year yield at 0.19 News & Data: China Caixin Mfg PMI (Dec): 51.9 (est 50.7, prev 50.9)

Australia AIG Manufacturing PMI (Dec): 55.4 (est 52.2, prev 54.2)

Australia House Price Index MoM (Dec): 1.4% (prev 0.2%)

Singapore GDP (YoY) Q4 P: 1.8% (est 0.60%, prev rev 1.20%)

Singapore GDP (QoQ) Q4 P: 9.1% (est 3.70%, prev rev -1.90%)

PBOC fixes yuan @ 6.9498 (prev fix 6.9370, prev close 6.9467)

China economy is expected to grow around 6.5% in 2017 — Sec News

Asia stocks edge up in positive start to 2017, dollar resumes climb – RTRS

Oil prices rise as markets eye OPEC, non-OPEC production cuts – RTRS

Dollar holds firm, upbeat China data lifts Aussie – RTRS

China's economy could grow 6.5 percent in 2017; devaluation could stabilize yuan: think tank – RTRS Markets Update: The US Dollar retraced some of its gains from yesterday and the commodity currencies rallied, amid an improvement in risk appetite. In Asia, all the major stock indices are up on the day, led by Australia's ASX 200, which gained more than 1 %. EUR/USD rose from 1.0450 to 1.0490, and GBP/USD from 1.2270 to 1.2305 as the risk-on sentiment brought the Dollar under pressure. This was more noticeable in the commodity currencies, as AUD/USD rallied from 0.7180 to 0.7235 (+0.70 %) and NZD/USD from 0.6920 to 0.6975 (+0.75 %). Oil prices rose as well, as the major oil producing countries have started to cut their output. Precious metals rallied in Asia, with Gold reaching $1158 (from a low of $1149) and Silver breaking back above the $16.00 level. Upcoming Events: 07:45 GMT – French CPI

08:55 GMT – German Unemployment Rate

09:30 GMT – UK Manufacturing PMI

13:00 GMT – German CPI

14:45 GMT – US Markit Manufacturing PMI

15:00 GMT – US ISM Manufacturing PMI