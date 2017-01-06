<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Open Briefing Global Markets: Asian stock markets: Nikkei down 0.40 %, Shanghai Composite lost 0.15 %, Hang Seng rose 0.35 %, ASX 200 gained 0.02 %

Commodities: Gold at $1177 (-0.35 %), Silver at $16.40 (-1.40 %), WTI Oil at $53.75 (-0.05 %), Brent Oil at $56.90 (-0.05 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.36, UK 10-year yield at 1.31, German 10-year yield at 0.25 News & Data: Japan Real Cash Earnings (Nov): -0.20% (est 0.00%, prev 0.00%)

Japan Labour Cash Earnings (YoY) (Nov): 0.20% (est 0.20%, prev 0.10%)

Australia Trade Balance (A$) (Nov): +1.243bn (est -0.550bn, prev rev to -1.119bn from -1.541bn)

Australia Exports (MoM) (Nov): 8.0% (prev 1.00%)

Australia Imports (MoM) (Nov): 0.0% (prev 2.00%)

Goldman Sachs forecasts USDCNY will rise to 7.3 by end-2017

PBOC sets USD/CNY central rate at 6.8668 (vs. yesterday at 6.9307) Markets Update: The Dollar regained some strength overnight. USD/JPY rallied back above 116 following a strong bounce off 115.05 support. Meanwhile, resistance above 1.06 proved to be too strong in EUR/USD, and it fell back to 1.0575. AUD/USD declined from 0.7350 to 0.7315, while NZD/USD retraced from 0.7045 to 0.7005. FX traders remain focused on the Chinese Yuan, which saw some sharp moves in the past few trading days amid a short squeeze. USD/CNH fell from 6.9870 to 6.78 in only two days, but was able to recover slightly overnight. It rose from 6.7860 to 6.84. Upcoming Events: 07:00 GMT – German Retail Sales

07:45 GMT – French Trade Balance

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Retail Sales

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Consumer Confidence

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Business Climate

13:30 GMT – US Nonfarm Payrolls

13:30 GMT – US Unemployment Rate

13:30 GMT – US Trade Balance

13:30 GMT – US Average Hourly Earnings

13:30 GMT – Canadian Unemployment Rate

13:30 GMT – Canadian Employment Change

13:30 GMT – Canadian Trade Balance

15:00 GMT – US Factory Orders

15:00 GMT – Canadian Ivey PMI

20:30 GMT – US CFTC Positioning Data