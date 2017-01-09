<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Open Briefing Global Markets: Asian stock markets: Shanghai Composite gained 0.50 %, Hang Seng rose 0.20 %, ASX 200 up 0.90 %, Nikkei closed

Commodities: Gold at $1174 (+0.10 %), Silver at $16.50 (-0.15 %), WTI Oil at $53.70 (-0.55 %), Brent Oil at $56.85 (-0.50 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.42, UK 10-year yield at 1.39, German 10-year yield at 0.30 News & Data: Australia Building Approvals (MoM) (Nov): 7.0% (est 4.50%, prev -12.60%)

Australia Building Approvals (YoY) (Nov): -4.8% (est -5.70%, prev -24.90%)

Australia AIG Performance of Construction (Dec): 47.0 (prev +0.7 to 46.6)

China Foreign Exchange Reserves (Dec): $3.011bn (est $3.01bn, prev $3.052bn)

Oil prices fall as Iranian crude tanker exports surge, U.S. adds more rigs – RTRS

Dollar sits on payroll gains, needs new energy – RTRS CFTC Positioning Data: EUR short 70K versus 69K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K

GBP short 65K versus 57K short last week, Shorts increased by 8K

JPY short 87K versus 87K short last week. No net change.

CHF short 13K versus 10K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K

CAD short 4K versus 2K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K

AUD short 3K versus 2K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K

NZD short 11K versus 11K short last week. No net change Markets Update: The US Dollar rose overnight, especially against the Yen and the British Pound. The currency received additional support from solid US employment data released on Friday, which helped it recover after two days of losses. Meanwhile, the Pound came under renewed pressure as the "hard Brexit" option seems increasing likely. GBP/USD opened around 1.2240 in Asia, down from 1.2280 at the Friday closed. It almost closed the gap in the early Asian session, but eventually resumed the decline and fell towards 1.22. The Euro remained quiet and traded in a 1.0522-44 range in Asia. The commodity currencies rose slightly, but the topside was capped at 0.7330 in AUD/USD and 0.6975 in NZD/USD. Upcoming Events: 07:00 GMT – German Trade Balance

07:00 GMT – German Industrial Production

08.30 GMT – UK Halifax House Price Index

09:30 GMT – Euro Zone Sentix Investor Confidence

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Unemployment Rate

14:00 GMT – FOMC Member Rosengren speaks

17:45 GMT – FOMC Member Lockhart speaks The Week Ahead: Tuesday, January 10th 00:30 GMT – Australian Retail Sales

01:30 GMT – Chinese CPI

01:30 GMT – Chinese PPI

07:45 GMT – Swiss Unemployment Rate

13:15 GMT – Canadian Housing Starts

15:00 GMT – US JOLTs Job Openings Wednesday, January 11th 05:00 GMT – Japanese Leading Index

09:30 GMT – UK Manufacturing Production

09:30 GMT – UK Industrial Production

09:30 GMT – UK Trade Balance

15:30 GMT – US Crude Oil Inventories Thursday, January 12th 07:45 GMT – French CPI

09:00 GMT – Italian Industrial Production

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Industrial Production

12:30 GMT – ECB Meeting Minutes

13:30 GMT – US Initial Jobless Claims

14:15 GMT – Bank of England Governor Carney speaks

17:30 GMT – FOMC Member Lockhart speaks

18:15 GMT – FOMC Member Bullard speaks

18:45 GMT – FOMC Member Kaplan speaks Friday, January 13th 00:00 GMT – Fed Chair Yellen speaks

02:00 GMT – Chinese Trade Balance

13:30 GMT – US Retail Sales

15:00 GMT – US Michigan Consumer Sentiment

20:30 GMT – US CFTC Positioning Data