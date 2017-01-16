<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Open Briefing Global Markets: Asian stock markets: Nikkei down 0.70 %, Shanghai Composite lost 1.40 %, Hang Seng declined 0.95 %, ASX 200 rose 0.45 %

Commodities: Gold at $1202 (+0.50 %), Silver at $16.87 (+0.65 %), WTI Oil at $52.55 (+0.35 %), Brent Oil at $55.65 (+0.40 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.40, UK 10-year yield at 1.36, German 10-year yield at 0.34 News & Data: Japan Tertiary Industry Activity Index (MoM) Nov: 0.20% (prev. 0.20%)

Japan Machine Orders (MoM) Nov: -5.1% (est. -1.4%, prev. 4.1%)

Japan Machine Orders (YoY) Nov: 10.4% (est. 8.1%, prev. -5.6%)

Japan PPI (YoY) Dec: -1.2% (est. -1.4%, prev. -2.2%)

Japan PPI (MoM) Dec: 0.6% (est. 0.4%, prev. 0.4%)

UK Rightmove House Prices (MoM) Jan: 0.4% (prev. -2.1%)

UK Rightmove House Prices (YoY) Jan: 3.2% (prev. 3.4%)

Australia Melbourne Institute Inflation (MoM) Dec: 0.5% (prev. 0.1%)

Australia Melbourne Institute Inflation (YoY) Dec: 1.8% (prev. 1.5%)

New Zealand Food Prices (MoM) Dec: -0.8% (prev. -0.1%)

China sets USD/CNY reference rate at 6.8874 (prev fix 6.8909, prev close 6.9022)

Sterling skids on Brexit anxiety; investors hope for Trump clarity – RTRS

Japan core machinery orders fall as Trump, demand uncertainty sets in – RTRS

Oil prices edge up on weaker dollar, expected crude output cuts – RTRS CFTC Positioning Data: EUR short 66K vs 70K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4K.

GBP short 66K vs 65K short last week. Shorts increase by 1K.

JPY short 80K vs. 87K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 7K.

CHF short 14K vs. 13K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K

CAD short 8K vs 4K short last week. Shorts increase by 4K.

AUD short 4K vs 2K short last week. Shorts increased by 2K.

NZD short 14K vs 11K short last week. Short increased by 3K. Markets Update: The British Pound fell sharply at the Asia open today, following reports that UK Prime Minister May seeks a “hard Brexit”, meaning that the UK will leave the EU single market. GBP/USD opened around 1.20, down from 1.2190. It managed to recover slightly later in the session, to a high of 1.2055, but it will be difficult for it to fill the gap ahead of May's speech. This dragged the Euro lower as well, and EUR/USD opened at 1.0630, approximately 10 pips down from Friday's close. It declined to a low of 1.0600 after the Tokyo open. USD/JPY came under pressure amid falling equity markets and declined from 114.45 to 113.95. The commodity currencies weakened as well, with AUD/USD falling from 0.7505 to 0.7470. The pair ran into major resistance at 0.7520, and the key support level to watch now is 0.74. NZD/USD declined from 0.7145 to 0.7090. Upcoming Events: 10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Trade Balance

18:30 GMT – Bank of England Governor Carney speaks

21:00 GMT – New Zealand NZIER Business Confidence The Week Ahead: Tuesday, January 17th 00:30 GMT – Australian Home Loans

04:30 GMT – Japanese Industrial Production

09:00 GMT – Italian Trade Balance

09:30 GMT – UK CPI

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone ZEW Economic Sentiment

10:00 GMT – German ZEW Economic Sentiment

11:00 GMT – ECB Member Nowotny speaks

13:45 GMT – FOMC Member Dudley speaks

15:00 GMT – FOMC Member Bullard speaks

23:00 GMT – FOMC Member Williams speaks Wednesday, January 18th 00:30 GMT – Australian Westpac Consumer Sentiment

07:00 GMT – German CPI

09:30 GMT – UK Unemployment Rate

09:30 GMT – UK Claimant Count Change

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone CPI

13:30 GMT – US CPI

14:00 GMT – FOMC Member Kaplan speaks

14:15 GMT – US Manufacturing Production

14:15 GMT – US Industrial Production

15:00 GMT – Bank of Canada Rate Decision

15:00 GMT – US NAHB Housing Market Index

16:00 GMT – FOMC Member Kashkari speaks

16:15 GMT – Bank of Canada Governor Poloz speaks

21:30 GMT – New Zealand Business NZ Manufacturing Index

21:45 GMT – New Zealand Building Permits Thursday, January 19th 00:00 GMT – New Zealand ANZ Consumer Confidence

00:00 GMT – Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations

00:30 GMT – Australian Unemployment Rate

00:30 GMT – Australian Employment Change

09:00 GMT – Euro Zone Current Account

12:45 GMT – ECB Rate Decision

13:30 GMT – ECB Press Conference

13:30 GMT – US Building Permits

13:30 GMT – US Housing Starts

13:30 GMT – US Initial Jobless Claims Friday, January 20th 00:00 GMT – Australia HIA New Home Sales

02:00 GMT – China GDP

02:00 GMT – China Industrial Production

02:00 GMT – China Retail Sales

07:00 GMT – German Producer Prices

09:30 GMT – UK Retail Sales

13:30 GMT – Canadian CPI

13:30 GMT – Canadian Retail Sales

14:00 GMT – FOMC Member Harker speaks

18:00 GMT – FOMC Member Williams speaks