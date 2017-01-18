|
Daily Forex Fundamentals
Written by IC Markets |
Jan 18 17 06:30 GMT

European Open Briefing
Global Markets:
- Asian stock markets: Nikkei down 0.10 %, Shanghai Composite gained 0.30 %, Hang Seng rose 1.30 %, ASX 200 lost 0.60 %
Commodities: Gold at $1215 (+0.15 %), Silver at $17.18 (+0.18 %), WTI Oil at $52.70 (+0.45 %), Brent Oil at $55.70 (+0.45 %)
Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.34, UK 10-year yield at 1.31, German 10-year yield at 0.31
News & Data:
- Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence Change SA (MoM) Jan: 0.1% (prev. -3.90%)
China House Prices: 12.4 % (prev. 12.6 %)
PBOC set USD/CNY midpoint at 6.8525 (prev. fix 6.8892, prev. close 6.8501)
Fed's Williams: We've reached Fed's goal of full employment, gradual hikes likely appropriate
Fed's Williams: Good case for 3 hikes in 2017 even without fiscal stimulus; no rate threshold to trigger balance sheet move
Asia stocks up as Trump's dollar comment boosts exporters; sterling shines – RTRS
Oil ticks up on weaker dollar, U.S. production outlook caps gains – RTRS
Markets Update:
The British Pound rallied more than 3 % yesterday, after UK Prime Minister presented her Brexit plan. While she did announce an exit from the EU single market, she also promised a parliamentary vote on Brexit and wanted to draw a line under the discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit. GBP/USD was trading around 1.2160 when May started her speech and finished the day at 1.24. In Asia, it did retraced somewhat, falling to 1.2330.
The rise of the Pound put the Dollar under pressure across the board. EUR/USD rose back above 1.07, although it struggled at 1.0720 resistance on the first test. Meanwhile, USD/JPY fell below 113 support and a test of 111.40 seems likely in the near-term.
The commodity currencies rallied. AUD/UD extended gains to 0.7565, while NZD/USD almost reached 0.7220 resistance. USD/CAD however, ran into strong support at 1.3020 and bounced from there to 1.3070.
Upcoming Events:
- 07:00 GMT – German CPI
09:30 GMT – UK Unemployment Rate
09:30 GMT – UK Claimant Count Change
10:00 GMT – Euro Zone CPI
13:30 GMT – US CPI
14:00 GMT – FOMC Member Kaplan speaks
14:15 GMT – US Manufacturing Production
14:15 GMT – US Industrial Production
15:00 GMT – Bank of Canada Rate Decision
15:00 GMT – US NAHB Housing Market Index
16:00 GMT – FOMC Member Kashkari speaks
16:15 GMT – Bank of Canada Governor Poloz speaks
21:30 GMT – New Zealand Business NZ Manufacturing Index
21:45 GMT – New Zealand Building Permits