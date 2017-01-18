<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Open Briefing Global Markets: Asian stock markets: Nikkei down 0.10 %, Shanghai Composite gained 0.30 %, Hang Seng rose 1.30 %, ASX 200 lost 0.60 %

Commodities: Gold at $1215 (+0.15 %), Silver at $17.18 (+0.18 %), WTI Oil at $52.70 (+0.45 %), Brent Oil at $55.70 (+0.45 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.34, UK 10-year yield at 1.31, German 10-year yield at 0.31 News & Data: Australia Westpac Consumer Confidence Change SA (MoM) Jan: 0.1% (prev. -3.90%)

China House Prices: 12.4 % (prev. 12.6 %)

PBOC set USD/CNY midpoint at 6.8525 (prev. fix 6.8892, prev. close 6.8501)

Fed's Williams: We've reached Fed's goal of full employment, gradual hikes likely appropriate

Fed's Williams: Good case for 3 hikes in 2017 even without fiscal stimulus; no rate threshold to trigger balance sheet move

Asia stocks up as Trump's dollar comment boosts exporters; sterling shines – RTRS

Oil ticks up on weaker dollar, U.S. production outlook caps gains – RTRS Markets Update: The British Pound rallied more than 3 % yesterday, after UK Prime Minister presented her Brexit plan. While she did announce an exit from the EU single market, she also promised a parliamentary vote on Brexit and wanted to draw a line under the discussion of a "hard" or "soft" Brexit. GBP/USD was trading around 1.2160 when May started her speech and finished the day at 1.24. In Asia, it did retraced somewhat, falling to 1.2330. The rise of the Pound put the Dollar under pressure across the board. EUR/USD rose back above 1.07, although it struggled at 1.0720 resistance on the first test. Meanwhile, USD/JPY fell below 113 support and a test of 111.40 seems likely in the near-term. The commodity currencies rallied. AUD/UD extended gains to 0.7565, while NZD/USD almost reached 0.7220 resistance. USD/CAD however, ran into strong support at 1.3020 and bounced from there to 1.3070. Upcoming Events: 07:00 GMT – German CPI

09:30 GMT – UK Unemployment Rate

09:30 GMT – UK Claimant Count Change

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone CPI

13:30 GMT – US CPI

14:00 GMT – FOMC Member Kaplan speaks

14:15 GMT – US Manufacturing Production

14:15 GMT – US Industrial Production

15:00 GMT – Bank of Canada Rate Decision

15:00 GMT – US NAHB Housing Market Index

16:00 GMT – FOMC Member Kashkari speaks

16:15 GMT – Bank of Canada Governor Poloz speaks

21:30 GMT – New Zealand Business NZ Manufacturing Index

21:45 GMT – New Zealand Building Permits