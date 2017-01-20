ActionForex.com
Jan 20 08:09 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
European Open Briefing Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by IC Markets | Jan 20 17 06:50 GMT

European Open Briefing

Global Markets:

  • Asian stock markets: Nikkei up 0.40 %, Shanghai Composite gained 0.65 %, Hang Seng fell 0.65 %, ASX 200 lost 0.70 %
  • Commodities: Gold at $1207 (+0.50 %), Silver at $17.07 (+0.40 %), WTI Oil at $52.30 (+0.35 %), Brent Oil at $54.40 (+0.45 %)
  • Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.46, UK 10-year yield at 1.41, German 10-year yield at 0.38

News & Data:

  • China GDP SA (QoQ) Q4: 1.7% (est. 1.70%, prev. 1.80%)
  • China GDP (YoY) Q4: 6.8% (est. 6.70%, prev. 6.70%)
  • China Industrial Production (YoY) Dec: 6.0% (est. 6.10%, prev. 6.20%)
  • China Industrial Production(YtD)(YoY)Dec: 6.0% (est. 6.00%, prev. 6.00%)
  • China Retail Sales (YoY)Dec: 10.9% (est. 10.70%, prev. 10.80%)
  • China Retail Sales (YtD) (YoY) Dec: 10.4% (est. 10.40%, prev. 10.40%)
  • Japan Reuters Tankan Manufacturers Index Jan: 18 (prev.16); highest since Aug 2014
  • Japan Reuters Tankan Non-Manufacturers Index Jan: 30 (prev.19); highest since June 2015
  • Australia HIA New Home Sales (MoM) Nov: 6.1% (prev. -8.50%)
  • PBOC sets USD/CNY mid-point at 6.8693 (prev. close 6.8750, prev. fix 6.8568)
  • Fed Chair Yellen: Says unwise, risky, to allow US economy to run persistently 'hot'
  • Yellen: 'Prudent' to adjust stance of monetary policy gradually
  • Yellen: Determining how best to adjust rates to foster strong job growth, low inflation won't be easy
  • Yellen: Labour utilization close to estimated long-run level
  • Yellen: Inflation likely to reach fed's 2-pct goal over next couple of years

Markets Update:

Risk appetite improved in the Asian session, following better than expected Chinese GDP and retail sales data. The Shanghai Composite rose over 0.60 % on the day, while the Yuan strengthened. USD/CNH fell from 6.85 at the open to a low of 6.8340.

The Dollar weakened again slightly. EUR/USD recovered from the post-ECB losses and rallied to 1.0690 in Asia. Resistance is now seen at 1.0720, followed by 1.0780. GBP/USD rose from 1.2330 to 1.2370 and another test of the 1.2415 resistance level seems likely. Meanwhile, USD/JPY ran into strong resistance at 115.50 and reversed. The short-term technical outlook remains bearish, and further losses seem likely. A break below 114.50 would signal another move towards 113.

The commodity currencies remain strong. AUD/USD extended gains to 0.7590 overnight, and there is little resistance until 0.77 now. NZD/USD is still struggling to take out 0.7240 resistance, but remains well bid nevertheless.

Upcoming Events:

  • 07:00 GMT – German Producer Prices
  • 09:30 GMT – UK Retail Sales
  • 13:30 GMT – Canadian CPI
  • 13:30 GMT – Canadian Retail Sales
  • 14:00 GMT – FOMC Member Harker speaks
  • 18:00 GMT – FOMC Member Williams speaks
 

About the Author

IC Markets

IC Markets is revolutionizing on-line forex trading; on-line traders are now able to gain access to pricing and liquidity previously only available to investment banks and high net worth individuals.

More from IC Markets :

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.