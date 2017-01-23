<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Open Briefing Global Markets: Asian stock markets: Nikkei down 1.10 %, Shanghai Composite gained 0.35 %, Hang Seng rose 0.05 %, ASX 200 lost 0.80 %

Commodities: Gold at $1215.75 (+0.90 %), Silver at $17.19 (+0.95 %), WTI Oil at $53.25 (+0.05 %), Brent Oil at $55.55 (+0.10 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.43, UK 10-year yield at 1.43, German 10-year yield at 0.42 News & Data: PBOC set USD/CNY mid-point at 6.8572 (prev fix 6.8693, prev close 6.8820) – RTRS

Dollar slips after Trump's protectionist address, Asia shares resilient – RTRS

Oil firms after producer meeting, but high U.S. output weighs – RTRS

Dollar drops as investors await details of Trump's policies – RTRS CFTC Positioning Data: EUR short 67K vs 66K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K

GBP short 66K vs 66K short last week. Unchanged

JPY short 78K vs 80K short last week. Shorts decreased by 2K

CHF short 14K vs 14K short last week. Unchanged

CAD short 5K vs 8K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K

AUD long 5K vs 2K short last week. Longs increase by 7K in the week

NZD short 12K vs 14K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K Markets Update: The US Dollar declined in Asia, following a protectionist tone in US President Donald Trump's inauguration speech. EUR/USD opened around 1.0695 and rallied to 1.0750, while GBP/USD broke above 1.2420 resistance and extended gains to 1.2445. USD/JPY came under renewed pressure and fell from 114.40 to 113.45, with little support now seen until 112. The commodity currencies benefited from the Dollar weakness as well. AUD/USD rallied from 0.7550 to 0.7580, while NZD/USD made it up from 0.7160 to 0.7210. Oil prices were slightly higher at the open as the OPEC announced over the weekend that the output cuts have been implemented successfully. Precious metals are up on the day as well, driven by the broad USD weakness. Gold almost reached $1220 overnight, while Silver rallied to $17.24. Upcoming Events: 11:30 GMT – ECB President Draghi speaks

13:30 GMT – Canadian Wholesale Sales

15:00 GMT – Euro Zone Consumer Confidence The Week Ahead: Tuesday, January 24th 08:00 GMT – French Manufacturing PMI

08:00 GMT – French Services PMI

08:30 GMT – German Manufacturing PMI

08:30 GMT – German Services PMI

09:00 GMT – Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI

09:00 GMT – Euro Zone Services PMI

14:45 GMT – US Manufacturing PMI

15:00 GMT – US Existing Home Sales

15:00 GMT – US Richmond Manufacturing Index

23:50 GMT – Japanese Trade Balance Wednesday, January 25th 00:30 GMT – Australian CPI

09:00 GMT – German IFO Business Climate

13:15 GMT – German Central Bank President Weidmann speaks

14:30 GMT – US Crude Oil Inventories

15:30 GMT – SNB Chairman Jordan speaks

16:00 GMT – Bank of England Governor Carney speaks

21:45 GMT – New Zealand CPI Thursday, January 26th 09:30 GMT – UK GDP

13:30 GMT – US Initial Jobless Claims

14:45 GMT – US Services PMI

15:00 GMT – US New Home Sales

23:30 GMT – Japanese CPI Friday, January 27th 00:30 GMT – Australian PPI

13:30 GMT – US GDP

15:00 GMT – US Michigan Consumer Sentiment