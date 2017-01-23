|
European Open Briefing
Global Markets:
- Asian stock markets: Nikkei down 1.10 %, Shanghai Composite gained 0.35 %, Hang Seng rose 0.05 %, ASX 200 lost 0.80 %
Commodities: Gold at $1215.75 (+0.90 %), Silver at $17.19 (+0.95 %), WTI Oil at $53.25 (+0.05 %), Brent Oil at $55.55 (+0.10 %)
Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.43, UK 10-year yield at 1.43, German 10-year yield at 0.42
News & Data:
PBOC set USD/CNY mid-point at 6.8572 (prev fix 6.8693, prev close 6.8820) – RTRS
Dollar slips after Trump's protectionist address, Asia shares resilient – RTRS
Oil firms after producer meeting, but high U.S. output weighs – RTRS
Dollar drops as investors await details of Trump's policies – RTRS
CFTC Positioning Data:
EUR short 67K vs 66K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
GBP short 66K vs 66K short last week. Unchanged
JPY short 78K vs 80K short last week. Shorts decreased by 2K
CHF short 14K vs 14K short last week. Unchanged
CAD short 5K vs 8K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
AUD long 5K vs 2K short last week. Longs increase by 7K in the week
NZD short 12K vs 14K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
Markets Update:
The US Dollar declined in Asia, following a protectionist tone in US President Donald Trump's inauguration speech. EUR/USD opened around 1.0695 and rallied to 1.0750, while GBP/USD broke above 1.2420 resistance and extended gains to 1.2445. USD/JPY came under renewed pressure and fell from 114.40 to 113.45, with little support now seen until 112.
The commodity currencies benefited from the Dollar weakness as well. AUD/USD rallied from 0.7550 to 0.7580, while NZD/USD made it up from 0.7160 to 0.7210.
Oil prices were slightly higher at the open as the OPEC announced over the weekend that the output cuts have been implemented successfully. Precious metals are up on the day as well, driven by the broad USD weakness. Gold almost reached $1220 overnight, while Silver rallied to $17.24.
Upcoming Events:
11:30 GMT – ECB President Draghi speaks
13:30 GMT – Canadian Wholesale Sales
15:00 GMT – Euro Zone Consumer Confidence
The Week Ahead:
Tuesday, January 24th
- 08:00 GMT – French Manufacturing PMI
08:00 GMT – French Services PMI
08:30 GMT – German Manufacturing PMI
08:30 GMT – German Services PMI
09:00 GMT – Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI
09:00 GMT – Euro Zone Services PMI
14:45 GMT – US Manufacturing PMI
15:00 GMT – US Existing Home Sales
15:00 GMT – US Richmond Manufacturing Index
23:50 GMT – Japanese Trade Balance
Wednesday, January 25th
- 00:30 GMT – Australian CPI
09:00 GMT – German IFO Business Climate
13:15 GMT – German Central Bank President Weidmann speaks
14:30 GMT – US Crude Oil Inventories
15:30 GMT – SNB Chairman Jordan speaks
16:00 GMT – Bank of England Governor Carney speaks
21:45 GMT – New Zealand CPI
Thursday, January 26th
- 09:30 GMT – UK GDP
13:30 GMT – US Initial Jobless Claims
14:45 GMT – US Services PMI
15:00 GMT – US New Home Sales
23:30 GMT – Japanese CPI
Friday, January 27th
-
13:30 GMT – US GDP
15:00 GMT – US Michigan Consumer Sentiment