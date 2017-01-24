|
European Open Briefing
Global Markets:
- Asian stock markets: Nikkei down 0.60 %, Shanghai Composite gained 0.10 %, Hang Seng rose 0.25 %, ASX 200 rallied 0.70 %
Commodities: Gold at $1216 (+0.10 %), Silver at $17.20 (+0.05 %), WTI Oil at $53.00 (+0.45 %), Brent Oil at $55.50 (+0.55 %)
Rates: US 10 year yield at 2.39, UK 10 year yield at 1.37, German 10 year yield at 0.36
News & Data:
- Japan Nikkei Manufacturing PMI Jan P: 52.8 (prev. 52.4); highest since March 2014
Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index: 117.0 (prev. 119.3)
NZ Performance Services Index Dec: 58.4 (rev prev. 58.1 from 57.9)
PBOC set USD/CNY mid-point at 6.8331 (prev fix 6.8572, prev close 6.8540)
US Treasury Sec. Nominee Mnuchin: 'Excessively strong' USD may be negative in short term
Trump pulls U.S. out of Pacific trade deal, loosening Asia ties – RTRS
Dollar on defensive, Asia stocks subdued amid U.S. trade unease – RTRS
Dollar struggles, pressured by worries over Trump protectionism – RTRS
Markets Update:
The US Dollar fell further overnight as US President Donald Trump formally withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), adding to concerns about protectionism and a decline in global trade.
The Euro rose to a high of 1.0770 in Asia, and the next important resistance level now lies at 1.0870. GBP/USD reached at 1.2545, but faces strong resistance ahead of 1.26. Pound traders should keep in mind that at 0930 GMT, the British Supreme Court will rule whether Parliament OR the ministers have the power to begin the Brexit process.
Meanwhile, USD/JPY remains under pressure. 112.50 held on the first test, but seems fragile. Next key support is seen at 111.
Gold remained steady in Asia and traded in a 1215-1219 range, while Silver consolidated between 17.12-22. Oil prices also benefited slightly from the Dollar weakness, with WTI rising back to 53.
Upcoming Events:
- 08:00 GMT – French Manufacturing PMI
08:00 GMT – French Services PMI
08:30 GMT – German Manufacturing PMI
08:30 GMT – German Services PMI
09:00 GMT – Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI
09:00 GMT – Euro Zone Services PMI
14:45 GMT – US Manufacturing PMI
15:00 GMT – US Existing Home Sales
15:00 GMT – US Richmond Manufacturing Index
23:50 GMT – Japanese Trade Balance