European Open Briefing

Global Markets:

Asian stock markets: Nikkei up 0.20 %, Shanghai Composite fell 0.60 %, Hang Seng declined 0.45 %, ASX 200 lost 0.35 %

Commodities: Gold at $1214 (-0.40 %), Silver at $17.33 (-0.60 %), WTI Oil at $53.90 (+0.60 %), Brent Oil at $56.85 (+0.50 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.49, UK 10-year yield at 1.39, German 10-year yield at 0.43

News & Data:

China Caixin Manufacturing PMI Jan: 51.0 (est. 51.8, prev. 51.9)

Australia AIG Services PMI Jan: 54.5 (prev. 57.7)

Japan Nikkei Services PMI Jan: 51.9 (prev. 52.3)

Japan Nikkei Composite PMI Jan: 52.3 (prev. 52.8)

NZ ANZ Commodity Price Index (MoM) Jan: -0.1% (prev. 0.70%)

South Korea BoP Current Account Balance (USD) Dec: 7869.2M (prev. 8892.2M)

PBOC set USD/CNY mid-point at 6.8556 (prev. fix 6.8588)

South Korea BoP Goods Balance (USD) Dec: 9433M (prev. 10425M)

Asia stumbles as Chinese markets fall after Beijing tightens policy – RTRS

Markets Update:

The US Dollar is recovering slightly ahead of the release of NFP data today at 13:30 GMT. The market is expecting good numbers following the strong ADP and initial jobless claims data.

EUR/USD fell to 1.0745 in Asia, after trading as high as 1.0820 in yesterday's NY session. Support is now seen at 1.0730, followed by 1.0680.

The British Pound has come under pressure after the Bank of England signalled that it will not hike rates anytime soon. BoE Governor Carney highlighted that many uncertainties remain around Brexit. GBP/USD fell from 1.27 to 1.2550 and extended losses to 1.2510 in Asia.

USD/JPY managed to find support ahead of the 112 level once again and recovered to 113.20 in Asia. Resistance is seen at 113.90-114.00, followed by 115.

The Australian Dollar retraced slightly in Asia, but remains well bid overall. Support now lies at the former resistance level at 0.7610.

Upcoming Events: