European Open Briefing

Commodities: Gold at $1125 (+0.35 %), Silver at $17.59 (+0.60 %), WTI Oil at $54.00 (+0.30 %), Brent Oil at $57.00 (+0.30 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.46, UK 10-year yield at 1.36, German 10-year yield at 0.41 News & Data: China Caixin Services PMI (Jan): 53.1 (prev 53.4)

China Caixin Composite PMI (Jan): 52.2 (prev 53.5)

Australia Retail Sales (MoM) Dec: -0.1% (est 0.3% prev 0.2%)

Australia Retail Sales Ex-Inflation (QoQ) Q4: 0.9% (est 0.9% prev -0.1%)

Australia Melbourne Institute Inflation (YoY) Jan: 2.1% (prev 1.8%)

Australia Melbourne Institute Inflation (MoM) Jan: 0.6% (prev 0.5%)

Japan Labour Cash Earnings (YoY) Dec: 0.1% (rev prev 0.5%)

Japan Real Cash Earnings (YoY) Dec: -0.4% (rev prev 0.0%)

PBoC Fixes USDCNY Reference Rate At 6.8606 (prev fix 6.8556 prev close 6.8727) CFTC Positioning Data: EUR short 46K vs. 52K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 6K

GBP short 62K vs. 66K short. Shorts trimmed 4K

JPY short 58K vs. 67K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 9K

CHF short 17K vs. 14K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K

CAD long 3K vs. 3K long last week. Unchanged

AUD long 12K vs 10K long last week. Longs increase by 2K

NZD short 1K vs 10K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 9K Markets Update: The Dollar weakened in Asia. While the NFP number beat expectations, average hourly earnings came in below expectations, which lowered expectations of another Fed rate hike soon. Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar came under pressure as well, after retail sales disappointed. They declined 0.1 % month-on-month, while the market was looking for +0.3 % print. Gold rose from $1219 to $1225 amid the Dollar weakness. However, it fell slightly in the mid-Asian session after risk sentiment improved somewhat. Most Asian stock indices finished the day with a gain. Upcoming Events: 09:30 GMT – Euro Zone Sentix Investor Confidence

14:00 GMT – ECB President Draghi speaks

21:30 GMT – FOMC Member Harker speaks The Week Ahead: Tuesday, February 7th 02:00 GMT – New Zealand Inflation Expectations

03:30 GMT – RBA Rate Decision

03:30 GMT – RBA Statement

07:00 GMT – German Industrial Production

07:45 GMT – French Current Account

08:30 GMT – UK Halifax House Price Index

13:30 GMT – US Trade Balance

13:30 GMT – Canadian Trade Balance

15:00 GMT – US JOLTs Job Openings

15:00 GMT – Canadian Ivey PMI

16:35 GMT – German Bundesbank President Weidmann speaks Wednesday, February 8th 13:15 GMT – Canadian Housing Starts

15:30 GMT – US Crude Oil Inventories

20:00 GMT – RBNZ Rate Decision

20:00 GMT – RBNZ Statement

21:00 GMT – RBNZ Governor Wheeler speaks

21:45 GMT – New Zealand Building Consents Thursday, February 9th 00:00 GMT – Australian HIA New Home Sales

00:30 GMT – Australian NAB Business Confidence

06:45 GMT – Swiss Unemployment Rate

07:00 GMT – German Trade Balance

13:30 GMT – US Initial Jobless Claims

14:10 GMT – FOMC Member Bullard speaks

18:30 GMT – Bank of England Governor Carney speaks Friday, February 10th 00:30 GMT – Australian Home Loans

02:00 GMT – Chinese Trade Balance

07:45 GMT – French Industrial Production

09:00 GMT – Italian Industrial Production

09:30 GMT – UK Trade Balance

09:30 GMT – UK Industrial Production

09:30 GMT – UK Manufacturing Production

13:30 GMT – US Employment Change

13:30 GMT – US Unemployment Rate

15:00 GMT – UK NIESR GDP Estimate

15:00 GMT – US Michigan Consumer Sentiment