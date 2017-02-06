|
European Open Briefing
Global Markets:
- Asian stock markets: Nikkei up 0.10 %, Shanghai Composite gained 0.50 %, Hang Seng rose 0.65 %, ASX 200 fell 0.20 %
Commodities: Gold at $1125 (+0.35 %), Silver at $17.59 (+0.60 %), WTI Oil at $54.00 (+0.30 %), Brent Oil at $57.00 (+0.30 %)
Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.46, UK 10-year yield at 1.36, German 10-year yield at 0.41
News & Data:
- China Caixin Services PMI (Jan): 53.1 (prev 53.4)
China Caixin Composite PMI (Jan): 52.2 (prev 53.5)
Australia Retail Sales (MoM) Dec: -0.1% (est 0.3% prev 0.2%)
Australia Retail Sales Ex-Inflation (QoQ) Q4: 0.9% (est 0.9% prev -0.1%)
Australia Melbourne Institute Inflation (YoY) Jan: 2.1% (prev 1.8%)
Australia Melbourne Institute Inflation (MoM) Jan: 0.6% (prev 0.5%)
Japan Labour Cash Earnings (YoY) Dec: 0.1% (rev prev 0.5%)
Japan Real Cash Earnings (YoY) Dec: -0.4% (rev prev 0.0%)
PBoC Fixes USDCNY Reference Rate At 6.8606 (prev fix 6.8556 prev close 6.8727)
CFTC Positioning Data:
- EUR short 46K vs. 52K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 6K
GBP short 62K vs. 66K short. Shorts trimmed 4K
JPY short 58K vs. 67K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 9K
CHF short 17K vs. 14K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
CAD long 3K vs. 3K long last week. Unchanged
AUD long 12K vs 10K long last week. Longs increase by 2K
NZD short 1K vs 10K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 9K
Markets Update:
The Dollar weakened in Asia. While the NFP number beat expectations, average hourly earnings came in below expectations, which lowered expectations of another Fed rate hike soon. Meanwhile, the Australian Dollar came under pressure as well, after retail sales disappointed. They declined 0.1 % month-on-month, while the market was looking for +0.3 % print.
Gold rose from $1219 to $1225 amid the Dollar weakness. However, it fell slightly in the mid-Asian session after risk sentiment improved somewhat. Most Asian stock indices finished the day with a gain.
Upcoming Events:
- 09:30 GMT – Euro Zone Sentix Investor Confidence
14:00 GMT – ECB President Draghi speaks
21:30 GMT – FOMC Member Harker speaks
The Week Ahead:
Tuesday, February 7th
- 02:00 GMT – New Zealand Inflation Expectations
03:30 GMT – RBA Rate Decision
03:30 GMT – RBA Statement
07:00 GMT – German Industrial Production
07:45 GMT – French Current Account
08:30 GMT – UK Halifax House Price Index
13:30 GMT – US Trade Balance
13:30 GMT – Canadian Trade Balance
15:00 GMT – US JOLTs Job Openings
15:00 GMT – Canadian Ivey PMI
16:35 GMT – German Bundesbank President Weidmann speaks
Wednesday, February 8th
- 13:15 GMT – Canadian Housing Starts
15:30 GMT – US Crude Oil Inventories
20:00 GMT – RBNZ Rate Decision
20:00 GMT – RBNZ Statement
21:00 GMT – RBNZ Governor Wheeler speaks
21:45 GMT – New Zealand Building Consents
Thursday, February 9th
- 00:00 GMT – Australian HIA New Home Sales
00:30 GMT – Australian NAB Business Confidence
06:45 GMT – Swiss Unemployment Rate
07:00 GMT – German Trade Balance
13:30 GMT – US Initial Jobless Claims
14:10 GMT – FOMC Member Bullard speaks
18:30 GMT – Bank of England Governor Carney speaks
Friday, February 10th
- 00:30 GMT – Australian Home Loans
02:00 GMT – Chinese Trade Balance
07:45 GMT – French Industrial Production
09:00 GMT – Italian Industrial Production
09:30 GMT – UK Trade Balance
09:30 GMT – UK Industrial Production
09:30 GMT – UK Manufacturing Production
13:30 GMT – US Employment Change
13:30 GMT – US Unemployment Rate
15:00 GMT – UK NIESR GDP Estimate
15:00 GMT – US Michigan Consumer Sentiment