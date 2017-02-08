<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Open Briefing Global Markets: Asian stock markets: Nikkei gained 0.20 %, Shanghai Composite lost 0.30 %, Hang Seng up 0.05 %, ASX 200 gained 0.60 %

Commodities: Gold at $1235 (-0.10 %), Silver at $17.71 (-0.30 %), WTI Oil at $51.60 (-1.10 %), Brent Oil at $54.65 (-0.75 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.39, UK 10-year yield at 1.29, German 10-year yield at 0.36 News & Data: Japan BoP Current Account Balance (Dec): JPY 1112.2 Bln (est JPY 1183.3 Bln prev JPY 1415.5 Bln)

Japan BoP Current Account Balance Adjusted (Dec): JPY 1669.2 Bln (est JPY 1709.4 Bln prev JPY 1799.6 Bln)

Japan Trade Balance BoP Basis (Dec): JPY 806.8 Bln (est JPY 738.9 Bln prev JPY 313.4 Bln)

PBoC Fixes USDCNY Reference Rate At 6.8849 (prev fix 6.8604 prev close 6.8861)

Asia shares down, euro pressured by doubts over Trump's policies, French election – RTRS

U.S. trade deficit falls as exports hit more than 1-1/2 year high – RTRS Markets Update: A relatively quiet session in FX due to a lack of data and news. The Japanese Yen had the largest move overnight, with USD/JPY declining from 112.50 to 112.05. The outlook is still negative, and techs point to further losses. Support is now seen at 111.00. The Euro is suffering from concerns about the upcoming French election. In Asia, it continued to trade with an offered tone and fell from 1.0690 to 1.0665. Support is noted at 1.0620, while resistance lies at 1.0720 and 1.0780. The Pound has recovered a bit as the focus switched from Brexit to the political situation within the European Union. GBP/USD rose from 1.2480 to 1.2515 in Asia. However, the recovery looks fragile and tech suggest more losses are ahead. Gold should continue to benefit from the risk-off sentiment in the markets and there is little resistance until $1252 now. Upcoming Events: 13:15 GMT – Canadian Housing Starts

15:30 GMT – US Crude Oil Inventories

20:00 GMT – RBNZ Rate Decision

20:00 GMT – RBNZ Statement

21:00 GMT – RBNZ Governor Wheeler speaks

21:45 GMT – New Zealand Building Consents