European Open Briefing

Commodities: Gold at $1230 (-0.40 %), Silver at $17.94 (+0.03 %), WTI Oil at $53.75 (-0.20 %), Brent Oil at $56.60 (-0.20 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.43, UK 10-year yield at 1.26, German 10-year yield at 0.32 News & Data: Japan GDP Annualised (QoQ) Q4 P: 1.0% (est. 1.1%, prev. 1.3%)

Japan GDP SA (QoQ) Q4 P: 0.2% (est. 0.3%, prev. 0.3%)

Japan Private Consumption (QoQ) Q4 P: 0.0% (est. 0.0%, prev. 0.3%)

Japan Business Spending (QoQ) Q4 P: 0.9% (est. 1.2%, prev. -0.4%)

Yen slips after Trump-Abe meet, Asian shares firm – RTRS

Dollar hits two-week high vs yen on U.S.-Japan summit relief – RTRS

Oil prices dip as markets remain bloated despite OPEC-led cuts – RTRS

'Significant uncertainty' about fiscal policy under Trump: Fed's Fischer CFTC Positioning Data: EUR short 45K vs. 46K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K

GBP short 64K vs. 62K short. Shorts increased 2K

JPY short 55K vs. 58K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K

CHF short 14K vs. 17K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K

CAD long 4.7K vs. 3K long last week. Longs increased by 1.7K

AUD long 17K vs 12K long last week. Longs increase by 5K

NZD short 2K vs 1K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K Markets Update: All major Asian stock markets are up on the day. Market sentiment improved following the meeting of US President Trump and Japanese PM Abe over the weekend, during which Trump backed a little bit away from his focus on protectionist policy. In FX, the Dollar strengthened and the Yen was the worst performing currency. USD/JPY opened around 113.40 in Asia, slightly higher from Friday's close, and rallied to a high of 114.17 later in the session. Resistance is now seen at 115.20. Price action in the other major FX pairs was relatively quiet. EUR/USD rose from 1.0612 to 1.0636, while GBP/USD made it from 1.2480 to 1.25. AUD/USD consolidated in a 0.7660-80 range, while NZD/USD was stuck between 0.7180 and 0.7210. Upcoming Events: 07:00 GMT – German WPI

11:00 GMT – OPEC Monthly Report The Week Ahead: Tuesday, February 14th 00:30 GMT – Australian NAB Business Confidence

01:30 GMT – Chinese CPI

01:30 GMT – Chinese PPI

07:00 GMT – German CPI

07:00 GMT – German GDP

08:15 GMT – Swiss CPI

09:00 GMT – Italian GDP

09:30 GMT – UK CPI

10:00 GMT – German ZEW Economic Sentiment

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone GDP

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Industrial Production

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone ZEW Economic Sentiment

13:30 GMT – US PPI

13:50 GMT – FOMC Member Lacker speaks

15:00 GMT – Fed Chair Yellen speaks

18:00 GMT – FOMC Member Kaplan speaks

18:15 GMT – FOMC Member Lockhart speaks

23:30 GMT – Australian Westpac Consumer Sentiment Wednesday, February 15th 08:00 GMT – Spanish CPI

09:30 GMT – UK Average Earnings

09:30 GMT – UK Unemployment Rate

09:30 GMT – UK Claimant Count Change

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Trade Balance

13:30 GMT – US CPI

13:30 GMT – US Retail Sales

13:30 GMT – Canadian Manufacturing Sales

14:15 GMT – US Manufacturing Production

14:15 GMT – US Industrial Production

15:00 GMT – US Business Inventories

15:00 GMT – Fed Chair Yellen speaks

15:00 GMT – US NAHB Housing Market Index

15:30 GMT – US Crude Oil Inventories

17:00 GMT – FOMC Member Rosengren speaks

17:45 GMT – FOMC Member Harker speaks Thursday, February 16th 00:00 GMT – Australian Inflation Expectations

00:30 GMT – Australian Employment Change

00:30 GMT – Australian Unemployment Rate

09:00 GMT – Italian Trade Balance

12:30 GMT – ECB Meeting Minutes

13:30 GMT – US Housing Starts

13:30 GMT – US Building Permits

13:30 GMT – US Initial Jobless Claims

13:30 GMT – US Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index

21:30 GMT – New Zealand Business NZ PMI

21:45 GMT – New Zealand Retail Sales Friday, February 17th 09:00 GMT – Euro Zone Current Account

09:30 GMT – UK Retail Sales

20:30 GMT – US CFTC Positioning Data