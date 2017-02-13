|
European Open Briefing
Global Markets:
- Asian stock markets: Nikkei up 0.50 %, Shanghai Composite gained 0.65 %, Hang Seng rose 0.45 %, ASX 200 rallied 0.70 %
Commodities: Gold at $1230 (-0.40 %), Silver at $17.94 (+0.03 %), WTI Oil at $53.75 (-0.20 %), Brent Oil at $56.60 (-0.20 %)
Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.43, UK 10-year yield at 1.26, German 10-year yield at 0.32
News & Data:
- Japan GDP Annualised (QoQ) Q4 P: 1.0% (est. 1.1%, prev. 1.3%)
Japan GDP SA (QoQ) Q4 P: 0.2% (est. 0.3%, prev. 0.3%)
Japan Private Consumption (QoQ) Q4 P: 0.0% (est. 0.0%, prev. 0.3%)
Japan Business Spending (QoQ) Q4 P: 0.9% (est. 1.2%, prev. -0.4%)
Yen slips after Trump-Abe meet, Asian shares firm – RTRS
Dollar hits two-week high vs yen on U.S.-Japan summit relief – RTRS
Oil prices dip as markets remain bloated despite OPEC-led cuts – RTRS
'Significant uncertainty' about fiscal policy under Trump: Fed's Fischer
CFTC Positioning Data:
- EUR short 45K vs. 46K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
-
GBP short 64K vs. 62K short. Shorts increased 2K
JPY short 55K vs. 58K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
CHF short 14K vs. 17K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 3K
CAD long 4.7K vs. 3K long last week. Longs increased by 1.7K
AUD long 17K vs 12K long last week. Longs increase by 5K
NZD short 2K vs 1K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
Markets Update:
All major Asian stock markets are up on the day. Market sentiment improved following the meeting of US President Trump and Japanese PM Abe over the weekend, during which Trump backed a little bit away from his focus on protectionist policy.
In FX, the Dollar strengthened and the Yen was the worst performing currency. USD/JPY opened around 113.40 in Asia, slightly higher from Friday's close, and rallied to a high of 114.17 later in the session. Resistance is now seen at 115.20.
Price action in the other major FX pairs was relatively quiet. EUR/USD rose from 1.0612 to 1.0636, while GBP/USD made it from 1.2480 to 1.25. AUD/USD consolidated in a 0.7660-80 range, while NZD/USD was stuck between 0.7180 and 0.7210.
Upcoming Events:
- 07:00 GMT – German WPI
11:00 GMT – OPEC Monthly Report
The Week Ahead:
Tuesday, February 14th
- 00:30 GMT – Australian NAB Business Confidence
01:30 GMT – Chinese CPI
01:30 GMT – Chinese PPI
07:00 GMT – German CPI
07:00 GMT – German GDP
08:15 GMT – Swiss CPI
09:00 GMT – Italian GDP
09:30 GMT – UK CPI
10:00 GMT – German ZEW Economic Sentiment
10:00 GMT – Euro Zone GDP
10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Industrial Production
10:00 GMT – Euro Zone ZEW Economic Sentiment
13:30 GMT – US PPI
13:50 GMT – FOMC Member Lacker speaks
15:00 GMT – Fed Chair Yellen speaks
18:00 GMT – FOMC Member Kaplan speaks
18:15 GMT – FOMC Member Lockhart speaks
23:30 GMT – Australian Westpac Consumer Sentiment
Wednesday, February 15th
- 08:00 GMT – Spanish CPI
09:30 GMT – UK Average Earnings
09:30 GMT – UK Unemployment Rate
09:30 GMT – UK Claimant Count Change
10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Trade Balance
13:30 GMT – US CPI
13:30 GMT – US Retail Sales
13:30 GMT – Canadian Manufacturing Sales
14:15 GMT – US Manufacturing Production
14:15 GMT – US Industrial Production
15:00 GMT – US Business Inventories
15:00 GMT – Fed Chair Yellen speaks
15:00 GMT – US NAHB Housing Market Index
15:30 GMT – US Crude Oil Inventories
17:00 GMT – FOMC Member Rosengren speaks
17:45 GMT – FOMC Member Harker speaks
Thursday, February 16th
- 00:00 GMT – Australian Inflation Expectations
00:30 GMT – Australian Employment Change
00:30 GMT – Australian Unemployment Rate
09:00 GMT – Italian Trade Balance
12:30 GMT – ECB Meeting Minutes
13:30 GMT – US Housing Starts
13:30 GMT – US Building Permits
13:30 GMT – US Initial Jobless Claims
13:30 GMT – US Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
21:30 GMT – New Zealand Business NZ PMI
21:45 GMT – New Zealand Retail Sales
Friday, February 17th
- 09:00 GMT – Euro Zone Current Account
09:30 GMT – UK Retail Sales
20:30 GMT – US CFTC Positioning Data