European Open Briefing

Commodities: Gold at $1227 (+0.12 %), Silver at $17.84 (+0.10 %), WTI Oil at $53.05 (+0.25 %), Brent Oil at $55.75 (+0.25 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.44, UK 10-year yield at 1.29, German 10-year yield at 0.33 News & Data: China CPI (YoY) Jan: 2.5% (est 2.4% prev 2.1%)

China PPI (YoY) Jan: 6.9% (est 6.5% prev 5.5%)

Australia NAB Business Survey (Jan):

Conditions: 16 (rev prev 10)

Confidence: 10 (prev 6)

Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index (w/e 12 Feb): 116.4 (prev 117.5)

PBoC Fixes USDCNY Reference Rate At 6.8806 (prev fix 6.8898)

Fed’s Kaplan: Fed Should Be Taking Steps to Remove Additional Amounts of Accommodation

Kaplan: Fed Should Raise Rates Sooner Than Later Markets Update: The US Dollar declined slightly in Asia, as risk appetite improved and the demand for risk currencies increased. AUD/USD rose from 0.7635 to 0.7675 following stronger than expected NAB business confidence data. Higher than anticipated inflation and PPI data from China additionally boosted the positive sentiment in markets. Nevertheless, USD/JPY came under pressure shortly after the Tokyo open. The pair declined from 113.75 to 113.35 and support is now seen at 113.10, followed by 112.60. While it has been rather quiet in the FX market in the past 24 hours, there will be plenty of data releases today with potential to move the market. Further, Fed Chair Janet Yellen will testify later in the day. Upcoming Events: 07:00 GMT – German CPI

07:00 GMT – German GDP

08:15 GMT – Swiss CPI

09:00 GMT – Italian GDP

09:30 GMT – UK CPI

10:00 GMT – German ZEW Economic Sentiment

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone GDP

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Industrial Production

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone ZEW Economic Sentiment

13:30 GMT – US PPI

13:50 GMT – FOMC Member Lacker speaks

15:00 GMT – Fed Chair Yellen speaks

18:00 GMT – FOMC Member Kaplan speaks

18:15 GMT – FOMC Member Lockhart speaks

23:30 GMT – Australian Westpac Consumer Sentiment