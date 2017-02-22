<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Open Briefing Global Markets: Asian stock markets: Nikkei down 0.10 %; Shanghai Composite lost 0.15 %, hang Seng gained 0.80 %, ASX 200 rose 0.15 %

Commodities: Gold at $1236 (-0.20 %), Silver at $17.98 (-0.15 %), WTI Oil at $54.50 (+0.30 %), Brent Oil at $56.90 (+0.40 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.45, UK 10-year yield at 1.24, German 10-year yield at 0.30 News & Data: Australia Wage Price Index (QoQ) Q4: 0.5% (est 0.5% prev 0.40%)

Australia Wage Price Index (YoY) Q4: 1.9% (est 1.9% prev 1.90%)

Australia Construction Work Done (QoQ) Q4: -0.2% (est 0.3% prev -4.90%)

Australia Skilled Vacancies (MoM) Jan: 1.0% (prev 0.20%)

China House Prices (YoY) Jan: 12.2% (prev 12.4%)

PBoC Fixes USDCNY Reference Rate At 6.8830 (prev fix 6.8790 prev close 6.8810)

Fed’s Mester: Comfortable with Interest Rates Going Higher

Mester: Don't Wait to Wait Too Long on Tightening Rates, Gradual Path Leads to Better Outcome

RBA Gov Lowe: Policy Balancing Risks of Low Inflation Vs High Household Debt

Lowe: Does See Risk That Encouraging More Borrowing Would Lead to Consumer Downturn

Lowe: Households Coping Reasonably Well with High Debt, But Is Affecting Spending

Lowe: To Date, Satisfied That Labour Market Heading in Right Direction

Lowe: Liaison Suggests Wages Growth Has Bottomed, But A Pick Up Is Not Imminent Markets Update: The US Dollar weakened slightly overnight as the market lowered its expectations for tonight's FOMC minutes. Traders are not expecting any surprises from the Federal Reserve, and it is likely that the comments will be in line with the previous one's made in the past few weeks by various FOMC members. EUR/USD recovered from 1.0530 to 1.0555 overnight. The outlook remains negative, and resistance can now be expected in the 1.0600-20 area. Concerns about the upcoming elections in France are likely to keep the Euro under pressure. USD/JPY fell from 113.70 to 113.30 in Asia. While it had a solid bounce off 112.55 support, the technical outlook remains negative. Only a clear break above 115 would switch techs back to positive and pave the way for a larger short squeeze. The Australian Dollar is again struggling with 0.77 resistance. AUD/USD has been stuck in a 115 pips range this month, and given the lack of economic data out of Australia this week, further consolidation seems likely. Upcoming Events: 09:00 GMT – Italian CPI

09:00 GMT – German IFO Business Climate

09:00 GMT – German IFO Business Expectations

09:30 GMT – UK GDP

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone CPI

13:30 GMT – Canadian Retail Sales

15:00 GMT – US Existing Home Sales

18:00 GMT – FOMC Member Powell speaks

19:00 GMT – FOMC Meeting Minutes