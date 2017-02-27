<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Open Briefing Global Markets: Asian stock markets: Nikkei down 0.85 %, Shanghai Composite fell 0.30 %, Hang Seng rose 0.10 %, ASX 200 lost 0.30 %

Commodities: Gold at $1257 (+0.10 %), Silver at $18.43 (+0.10 %), WTI Oil at $54.25 (+0.45 %), Brent Oil at $56.60 (+0.50 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.34, UK 10-year yield at 1.08, German 10-year yield at 0.18 News & Data: Australian Inventories Q4 0.3% (QoQ) (Prev 0.5%)

Australian Company Operating Profit Q4 20.1% (QoQ) (prev 1.0%)

PBoC Fixes USDCNY Reference Rate At 6.8814 (prev fix 6.8655 prev close 6.8700) CFTC Positioning Data: EUR short 58K vs 47K short last week. Shorts increased by 11K

GBP short 66K vs 67K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K

JPY short 50K vs 51K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K

CHF short 9K vs 11K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K

CAD long 25K vs 19K long. Longs increased by 6K

AUD long 33K vs 24K long. Longs increased by 9K

NZD long 3K vs long 3K last week. No change. Markets Update: The Pound came under pressure overnight amid renewed speculations about another Scottish independence referendum. GBP/USD started the new trading week around 1.2460 and fell to a low of 1.2390 ahead of the Tokyo open. The pair later recovered to 1.2430. Other than that, the US Dollar had a rather mixed performance. The Australian Dollar was the strongest overnight, despite the risk-off sentiment in equity markets. AUD/USD rose from 0.7665 at the open to a high of 0.7705. Meanwhile, EUR/USD began the trading week at 1.0555 and rallied to 1.0575 later in the session. USD/JPY came under pressure along with the Nikkei and fell to 111.90. However, the pair managed to recover to 112.30. Resistance is now seen at 112.55 and 112.90. Upcoming Events: 10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Consumer Confidence

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Business Climate

13:30 GMT – US Durable Goods Orders

15:00 GMT – US Pending Home Sales

16:00 GMT – FOMC Member Kaplan speaks

21:45 GMT – New Zealand Trade Balance

23:50 GMT – Japan Industrial Production

23:50 GMT – Japan Retail Sales The Week Ahead: Tuesday, February 28th 00:00 GMT – Australian HIA New Home Sales

00:00 GMT – Australian ANZ Business Confidence

00:30 GMT – Australian Current Account

07:45 GMT – French CPI

07:45 GMT – French GDP

10:00 GMT – Italian CPI

13:30 GMT – US GDP

14:45 GMT – US Chicago PMI

15:00 GMT – US CB Consumer Confidence

15:00 GMT – US Richmond Manufacturing Index

20:00 GMT – FOMC Member Harker speaks

20:30 GMT – FOMC Member Williams speaks

21:00 GMT – US President Trump speaks

22:30 GMT – Australian AIG Manufacturing Index Wednesday, March 1st 00:30 GMT – Australian GDP

01:00 GMT – Chinese Manufacturing PMI

01:00 GMT – Chinese Non-Manufacturing PMI

01:45 GMT – Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI

08:45 GMT – Italian Manufacturing PMI

08:50 GMT – French Manufacturing PMI

08:55 GMT – German Manufacturing PMI

08:55 GMT – German Unemployment Change

08:55 GMT – German Unemployment Rate

09:00 GMT – Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI

09:30 GMT – UK Manufacturing PMI

13:00 GMT – German CPI

13:30 GMT – US Core PCE Price Index

13:30 GMT – US Personal Income

13:30 GMT – US Personal Spending

13:30 GMT – Canadian Current Account

14:45 GMT – US Manufacturing PMI

15:00 GMT – US ISM Manufacturing PMI

15:00 GMT – Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision

15:30 GMT – US Crude Oil Inventories

18:00 GMT – FOMC Member Kaplan speaks Thursday, March 2nd 00:30 GMT – Australian Building Approvals

00:30 GMT – Australian Trade Balance

06:45 GMT – Swiss GDP

08:15 GMT – Swiss Retail Sales

09:30 GMT – UK Construction PMI

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone CPI

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Unemployment Rate

13:30 GMT – US Initial Jobless Claims

13:30 GMT – Canadian GDP

23:30 GMT – Japanese CPI

23:30 GMT – Japanese Household Spending Friday, March 3rd 01:45 GMT – Chinese Caixin Services PMI

07:00 GMT – German Retail Sales

08:45 GMT – Italian Services PMI

08:50 GMT – French Services PMI

08:55 GMT – German Services PMI

09:00 GMT – Euro Zone Services PMI

09:00 GMT – Italian GDP

09:30 GMT – UK Services PMI

10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Retail Sales

14:45 GMT – US Services PMI

15:00 GMT – US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI

18:00 GMT – Fed Chair Yellen speaks