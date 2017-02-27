|
Daily Forex Fundamentals
Written by IC Markets
Feb 27 17 06:26 GMT
|
European Open Briefing
Global Markets:
- Asian stock markets: Nikkei down 0.85 %, Shanghai Composite fell 0.30 %, Hang Seng rose 0.10 %, ASX 200 lost 0.30 %
-
Commodities: Gold at $1257 (+0.10 %), Silver at $18.43 (+0.10 %), WTI Oil at $54.25 (+0.45 %), Brent Oil at $56.60 (+0.50 %)
-
Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.34, UK 10-year yield at 1.08, German 10-year yield at 0.18
News & Data:
- Australian Inventories Q4 0.3% (QoQ) (Prev 0.5%)
-
Australian Company Operating Profit Q4 20.1% (QoQ) (prev 1.0%)
-
PBoC Fixes USDCNY Reference Rate At 6.8814 (prev fix 6.8655 prev close 6.8700)
CFTC Positioning Data:
- EUR short 58K vs 47K short last week. Shorts increased by 11K
-
GBP short 66K vs 67K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
-
JPY short 50K vs 51K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
-
CHF short 9K vs 11K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
-
CAD long 25K vs 19K long. Longs increased by 6K
-
AUD long 33K vs 24K long. Longs increased by 9K
-
NZD long 3K vs long 3K last week. No change.
Markets Update:
The Pound came under pressure overnight amid renewed speculations about another Scottish independence referendum. GBP/USD started the new trading week around 1.2460 and fell to a low of 1.2390 ahead of the Tokyo open. The pair later recovered to 1.2430.
Other than that, the US Dollar had a rather mixed performance. The Australian Dollar was the strongest overnight, despite the risk-off sentiment in equity markets. AUD/USD rose from 0.7665 at the open to a high of 0.7705. Meanwhile, EUR/USD began the trading week at 1.0555 and rallied to 1.0575 later in the session.
USD/JPY came under pressure along with the Nikkei and fell to 111.90. However, the pair managed to recover to 112.30. Resistance is now seen at 112.55 and 112.90.
Upcoming Events:
- 10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Consumer Confidence
-
10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Business Climate
-
13:30 GMT – US Durable Goods Orders
-
15:00 GMT – US Pending Home Sales
-
16:00 GMT – FOMC Member Kaplan speaks
-
21:45 GMT – New Zealand Trade Balance
-
23:50 GMT – Japan Industrial Production
-
23:50 GMT – Japan Retail Sales
The Week Ahead:
Tuesday, February 28th
- 00:00 GMT – Australian HIA New Home Sales
-
00:00 GMT – Australian ANZ Business Confidence
-
00:30 GMT – Australian Current Account
-
07:45 GMT – French CPI
-
07:45 GMT – French GDP
-
10:00 GMT – Italian CPI
-
13:30 GMT – US GDP
-
14:45 GMT – US Chicago PMI
-
15:00 GMT – US CB Consumer Confidence
-
15:00 GMT – US Richmond Manufacturing Index
-
20:00 GMT – FOMC Member Harker speaks
-
20:30 GMT – FOMC Member Williams speaks
-
21:00 GMT – US President Trump speaks
-
22:30 GMT – Australian AIG Manufacturing Index
Wednesday, March 1st
- 00:30 GMT – Australian GDP
-
01:00 GMT – Chinese Manufacturing PMI
-
01:00 GMT – Chinese Non-Manufacturing PMI
-
01:45 GMT – Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI
-
08:45 GMT – Italian Manufacturing PMI
-
08:50 GMT – French Manufacturing PMI
-
08:55 GMT – German Manufacturing PMI
-
08:55 GMT – German Unemployment Change
-
08:55 GMT – German Unemployment Rate
-
09:00 GMT – Euro Zone Manufacturing PMI
-
09:30 GMT – UK Manufacturing PMI
-
13:00 GMT – German CPI
-
13:30 GMT – US Core PCE Price Index
-
13:30 GMT – US Personal Income
-
13:30 GMT – US Personal Spending
-
13:30 GMT – Canadian Current Account
-
14:45 GMT – US Manufacturing PMI
-
15:00 GMT – US ISM Manufacturing PMI
-
15:00 GMT – Bank of Canada Interest Rate Decision
-
15:30 GMT – US Crude Oil Inventories
-
18:00 GMT – FOMC Member Kaplan speaks
Thursday, March 2nd
- 00:30 GMT – Australian Building Approvals
-
00:30 GMT – Australian Trade Balance
-
06:45 GMT – Swiss GDP
-
08:15 GMT – Swiss Retail Sales
-
09:30 GMT – UK Construction PMI
-
10:00 GMT – Euro Zone CPI
-
10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Unemployment Rate
-
13:30 GMT – US Initial Jobless Claims
-
13:30 GMT – Canadian GDP
-
23:30 GMT – Japanese CPI
-
23:30 GMT – Japanese Household Spending
Friday, March 3rd
- 01:45 GMT – Chinese Caixin Services PMI
-
07:00 GMT – German Retail Sales
-
08:45 GMT – Italian Services PMI
-
08:50 GMT – French Services PMI
-
08:55 GMT – German Services PMI
-
09:00 GMT – Euro Zone Services PMI
-
09:00 GMT – Italian GDP
-
09:30 GMT – UK Services PMI
-
10:00 GMT – Euro Zone Retail Sales
-
14:45 GMT – US Services PMI
-
15:00 GMT – US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
-
18:00 GMT – Fed Chair Yellen speaks