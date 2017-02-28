<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> European Open Briefing Global Markets: Asian stock markets: Nikkei rallied 0.60 %, Shanghai Composite gained 0.30 %, Hang Seng rose 0.05 %, ASX 200 up 0.10 %

Commodities: Gold at $1254 (-0.40 %), Silver at $18.35 (-0.40 %), WTI Oil at $54.20 (+0.30 %), Brent Oil at $56.65 (+0.40 %)

Rates: US 10-year yield at 2.37, UK 10-year yield at 1.15, German 10-year yield at 0.20 News & Data: Japan Industrial Production (Jan Prelim) (MoM): 0.4% (prev 0.7%)

Japan Industrial Production (Jan Prelim) (YoY): 4.3% (prev 3.2%)

Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence (Feb 26): 119.1 (prev 113.7)

Australia New Home Sales Jan (MoM): -2.2% (prev 0.20%)

Australia Current Account Balance (Q4): -A$3.9b (prev -A$11.4b)

Australia Private Sector Credit Jan (MoM): 0.2% (prev 0.7%)

Australia Private Sector Credit Jan (YoY): 5.4% (prev 5.6%)

New Zealand Trade Balance (Jan): -285m (prev -41m)

New Zealand Money Supply M3 Jan (YoY): 6.4% (prev 6.4%)

Japan Vehicle Production Jan (YoY): 3.8% (prev 4.2%)

PBoC Fixes USDCNY Reference Rate At 6.8750 (prev fix 6.8814) Markets Update: The markets have remained relatively quiet as traders and investors are looking forward to the speech by US President Trump this evening. Trump is expected to talk about his tax plan and infrastructure spending. His promises have helped to boost the equity markets in the past few months, and expectations are hence high. Should tonight's outcome be positive – meaning that the expectations of the market have been fulfilled – stocks are likely to rally further along with the US Dollar. However, should Trump be too vague or disappoint the market in general, the both equities and the USD are likely to come under pressure. USD/JPY rallied in yesterday's late NY session and reached a high of 112.80. Should it break above the resistance a 113, the next notable level lies at 113.80. EUR/USD consolidated in a 1.0565-90 range in Asia, while GBP/USD spent it in a 1.2420-40 range. Upcoming Events: 07:45 GMT – French CPI

07:45 GMT – French GDP

10:00 GMT – Italian CPI

13:30 GMT – US GDP

14:45 GMT – US Chicago PMI

15:00 GMT – US CB Consumer Confidence

15:00 GMT – US Richmond Manufacturing Index

20:00 GMT – FOMC Member Harker speaks

20:30 GMT – FOMC Member Williams speaks

21:00 GMT – US President Trump speaks

22:30 GMT – Australian AIG Manufacturing Index