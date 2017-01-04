ActionForex.com
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Danske Bank | Jan 04 17 11:15 GMT

Five Reasons The ECB Will Not Announce QE Tapering In 2017

In our view, ECB QE tapering speculation is likely to be boosted in coming months, as euro area inflation is set to pick up considerably but we do not expect the ECB will announce tapering in 2017. ECB President Mario Draghi has recently defined tapering as ‘a policy whereby purchases would gradually go to zero' and we interpret tapering in the same way. Based on this, cutting buying to say EUR40bn per month is not tapering in our view or that of the ECB. In line with this, the step down in QE purchases to EUR60bn per month is not an exit but, according to the ECB, an adjustment because the deflation risk is now lower.

We expect the ECB to continue its EUR60bn monthly QE purchases as we enter 2018 for five reasons.

1. ECB remains too optimistic on core inflation – the low core inflation reflects very low core inflation in periphery countries

2. The ECB's wage forecast is still hopeful – German wage growth is stable and we expect labour market slack to keep periphery wages low.

3. According to Draghi ECB's inflation forecast is ‘not really' close to 2.0% - QE is likely to be extended if projection is lowered again

4. Tapering would damage the recovery in periphery countries – weaker GDP growth would delay further any increase in core inflation.

5. High political uncertainty should keep the ECB on the sideline – elections in 2017 could bring a very new situation to the euro area.

 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

