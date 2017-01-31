<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> For The Euro Area GDP Figures For Q4 Market movers today Today, euro area HICP inflation figures for January are set to be released. Energy price inflation has maintained the upward lift to headline inflation, which we expect to rise to 1.5% y/y in January, up from 1.1% y/y in December. However, we still see no signs that core inflation is picking up, expecting it to remain at 0.9% in January. The euro area unemployment rate for December is also due to be released. We estimate the unemployment rate declined further to 9.7% in December, driven by expectedly solid growth in Q4 16. For the euro area GDP figures for Q4, we estimate GDP growth of 0.5%, supported by solid readings from survey indicators. In the US, the January Conference Board consumer confidence index is also due out today, which we expect will continue to signal consumer optimism at decade high levels. In the Scandi countries, unemployment data for Denmark is due out. See next page. Selected market news Asian equity markets dipped on Tuesday, among worries about Trump's protectionist policies and his decision to fire the US Attorney General after she defied the White House and refused to defend its new travel restrictions. The Bank of Japan left its monetary policy unchanged and maintained its optimistic inflation forecasts, forecasting it to reach 2% by March 2019 without additional stimulus. The Japanese currency showed no big reaction. Borrowing costs across the euro area shot to multi-month highs, as political risks from looming elections in the Netherlands, France and potentially Italy weighed on investors' minds and German inflation reached a 3 1/2-year high in January. Nevertheless, the inflation print at 1.9% was below expectations, reducing pressure on the ECB to wind down its stimulus programme, as a more sustained recovery in German inflation would otherwise have given inflation hawks in the ECB's governing council more scope to argue for winding down the QE programme more quickly. In our view, the ECB will stick to its dovish stance as long as eurozone core inflation and wage growth remain low and we still believe the ECB will continue its QE purchases in 2018. Data on Monday showed that the eurozone economy has had a good start into the year so far. Spain's economy kept up a steady expansion in Q4 and with 3.2% annual growth in 2016, was one of the eurozone's fastest expanding economies. Economic sentiment in the euro area also remains robust and still points to yearly GDP growth above 2.5%. The French presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned by investigators as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon was paid for fake jobs. The probe so far is only a preliminary investigation, but Fillon has said he would abandon his presidential bid if placed under formal criminal investigation. He has already seen his support dwindle recently under the corruption scandal, whereas the independent candidate Emmanuel Macron is gaining in the polls and is now one of the leading contenders to face Marine Le Pen in a potential runoff on 7 May.