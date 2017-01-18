<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD – Pound Retracts After Surging On May's Brexit Speech The pound has dipped on Wednesday, after posting spectacular gains in the Tuesday session. Currently, GBP/USD is trading just above the 1.23 level. On the release front, British employment numbers were strong, as wage growth and unemployment claims were better than expected. In the US, we'll get a look at CPI, with the estimate standing at 0.3%. All eyes were on Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday, as she delivered a landmark speech on Brexit. Much of the speech had been leaked to the British press ahead of time, but the pound had a historic day nonetheless, surging 2.9%, its largest 1-day gain since 2008. In her remarks, May confirmed that Britain would no longer enjoy access to Europe's common market, but would assume full control over its borders and immigration policy. She said that Britain was not looking for a “half-in, half out” relationship with the EU, and Britain would seek free-trade deals with Europe and countries around the world. May intends to begin Brexit negotiations with Europe in March and has set a two-year time frame for an agreement to be reached. Many European leaders were decidedly cool towards the speech, but Germany's foreign minister acknowledged that May had finally clarified Britain's stance on Brexit. The pound soared after the speech, mainly on May's reassurance that any agreement would have to be ratified by both houses of parliament. The pound was also buoyed by strong UK inflation data. CPI, the primary gauge of consumer inflation, climbed 1.6%, its highest level since July 2014. On Monday, BoE Governor Mark Carney said that higher inflation the country is experiencing will take a toll on wages and consumer spending. Carney didn't shed any light on future monetary policy, saying that interest rates could move in either direction in the months ahead. Still, the BoE will want to keep a lid on inflation and could raise rates in order to do so. The bank has projected an inflation rate of 2.7% in 2017, but some experts are forecasting inflation levels closer to 4 percent. The US dollar was broadly lower on Tuesday, courtesy of president-elect Donald Trump. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Trump complained that the currency was “too strong”. These sentiments were echoed on Tuesday by Trump advisor Anthony Scaramucci. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos that “we must be careful of a rising dollar.” Trump broke with the unwritten rule that US presidents refraining from commenting on the US dollar, and his comments could be a taste of more to come, as Trump is unlikely to veer from his habit of making controversial comments.