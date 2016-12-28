<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD in Tight Range Between 1.2250 and 1.23 59% of all pending orders are to sell the British Pound

65% of traders hold long positions

Immediate resistance is at 1.2342

The closest support is at 1.2250

Upcoming Events: US Pending Home Sales, US Initial Jobless Claims, US Goods Trade Balance, US Crude Oil Inventories Americans became more optimistic about the economy in December since the postelection bump in confidence continues. As data suggest the US consumer confidence reached its highest in more than 15 years during the previous week as Americans expect more strength ahead in business conditions, stock prices and the job market following the election of Donald Trump as president in November. According to the Conference Board the Consumer Confidence Index advanced to 113.7 in December from an upwardly revised 109.4 in November. Meanwhile, the data topped estimates in a Reuters poll for a reading of 109.0. Another reason for the gain in confidence is surging optimism among older Americans. Economists follow confidence indicators because upbeat consumers are more likely to increase personal spending, which makes up most of the US economy. In the meantime, house prices continued their steady recovery in October, as another spike in borrowing costs after Donald Trump's victory.