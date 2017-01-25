<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD Pushes Higher As USD Tumbles News and Events: GBP/USD stalls at around 1.25 amid Supreme Court's decision (by Arnaud Masset) The ruling of the UK Supreme Court against the government's appeal had little effect on the FX market as investors had already priced in the decision. The GBP/USD moved erratically during the entire day as traders wondered whether the cable still had some upside potential. During the Asian session the pound traded sideways above 1.25 and was unable to make a breakthrough. On the downside, the pair will find a first support at 1.2406 (50-day sma), then at around 1.2266 and 1.2254 (Fibonacci 38.2% on January rally and low from January 19th). On the upside, the closest resistance lies at 1.2728 (high from December 13th), then 1.2775 (high from December 6th). However, given the high level of uncertainty that surrounds the Brexit story, we expect buying interest to remain subdued. Nevertheless, the market is continuing the process of assessing the first days of Donald Trump's presidency and how it will affect the US economic outlook. The upside risk in cable has to be considered, especially if The Donald disappoints. Therefore, further dollar weakness could provide some substantial upside to the pair. In the equity market, the Footsie rose more than 1% yesterday as investors celebrated the Supreme Court decision. This morning, the enthusiasm eased somewhat as UK stocks lagged behind its European neighbours. The Footsie was up 0.70% to 7,199, while the Euro STOXX 600 rose 1.08% to 365. AUD falls on poor CPI data (by Yann Quelenn) Earlier this morning, Australian consumer price growth disappointed financial markets with the quarterly CPI coming in lower at 0.5% vs 0.7% for the end of 2016. Out the back of the data, the Aussie lost 0.7% against the greenback. This weak data definitely confirms global disinflation pressures. As a result, it makes a rate hike from the Reserve Bank of Australia less likely, even off the table, at the next monetary policy meeting on 7th of February. We in fact believe that a rate cut is a possibility at this point. It is also true that the Australian currency has benefited from the gold rally since the end of December. Indeed, markets have high expectation concerning Trump's policies. The new President must deliver and act on his ambitious program or larger turmoil may be seen in the market especially concerning commodity currencies. In our view, there is room for US disappointment and this should add further upside pressures on the AUD thanks to the yellow metal, despite lacklustre data. Swiss data improves despite late winter (by Peter Rosenstreich) Switzerland's UBS consumption indicator rose 1.50 from 1.43 continuing the positive trend in private consumption. The rise came from a broad based improvement with new car registrations reaching all-time high, further evidence that Switzerland consumer driven growth prospects looks bright. However, the outlook remains cloudy due to the sustained strength of the CHF. The late snowfall delayed domestic tourism yet the effect was less visible in December's data, however; recent weather conditions have been very encouraging suggesting improvement in January. There is lingering expectation for a behavioral shift where buyers continue to turn to cheaper European alternatives (primarily due to currency advantage) from food staples to vacations. We don't expect much respite for the Swiss retail sector as we expect EURCHF to remain range bound between 1.05 and 1.09 for most of the year. Given the overall improvement in Swiss inflation outlook, we anticipate the SNB will allow greater flexibility in EURCHF moving forward. Today's Key Issues (time in GMT): Dec PPI MoM, last 0,20% EUR / 08:00

Dec PPI YoY, last 0,60% EUR / 08:00

Jan IFO Business Climate, exp 111,3, last 111 EUR / 09:00

Jan IFO Expectations, exp 105,8, last 105,6, rev 105,5 EUR / 09:00

Jan IFO Current Assessment, exp 117, last 116,6, rev 116,7 EUR / 09:00

Nov Industrial Orders MoM, exp 1,00%, last 0,90%, rev 1,00% EUR / 09:00

Nov Industrial Orders NSA YoY, last -3,20% EUR / 09:00

Nov Industrial Sales MoM, last 0,80% EUR / 09:00

Nov Industrial Sales WDA YoY, last -0,90% EUR / 09:00

Jan Credit Suisse Survey Expectations, last 12,9 CHF / 09:00

Jan FGV Consumer Confidence, last 73,3 BRL / 10:00

Jan CBI Trends Total Orders, exp 2, last 0 GBP / 11:00

Jan CBI Trends Selling Prices, exp 30, last 26 GBP / 11:00

Jan CBI Business Optimism, exp -8, last -8 GBP / 11:00

Jan Real Sector Confidence SA, exp 102, last 103,6 TRY / 11:30

Jan Real Sector Confidence NSA, exp 98, last 98,4 TRY / 11:30

Jan Capacity Utilization, last 76,50% TRY / 11:30

janv..20 MBA Mortgage Applications, last 0,80% USD / 12:00

Dec Federal Debt Total, last 3093b BRL / 12:00

janv..23 CPI WoW, last 0,10% RUB / 13:00

janv..23 CPI Weekly YTD, last 0,40% RUB / 13:00

Dec Unemployment Rate, exp 5,50%, last 5,40% RUB / 13:00

Dec Real Disposable Income, exp -5,10%, last -5,60% RUB / 13:00

Dec Real Wages YoY, exp 1,50%, last 1,70% RUB / 13:00

Dec Retail Sales Real MoM, exp 21,00%, last -0,90% RUB / 13:00

Dec Retail Sales Real YoY, exp -3,70%, last -4,10% RUB / 13:00

Dec PPI MoM, exp 0,50%, last 0,70% RUB / 13:00

Dec PPI YoY, exp 7,00%, last 4,30% RUB / 13:00

ECB's Weidmann Speaks in Wiesbaden at Digitizing Finance Conf. EUR / 13:15

Nov FHFA House Price Index MoM, exp 0,40%, last 0,40% USD / 14:00

Currency Flows Weekly BRL / 14:30

Bank of England Bond Buying Operation GBP / 14:50

janv..20 DOE U.S. Crude Oil Inventories, exp 2500k, last 2347k USD / 15:30

janv..20 DOE Cushing OK Crude Inventory, exp -400k, last -1274k USD / 15:30

SNB's Jordan, Mexico's Carstens Speak in Wiesbaden, Germany CHF / 15:30

BOE's Carney Speaks in Wiesbaden, Germany GBP / 16:00

Feb Business Survey Manufacturing, last 71 KRW / 21:00

Feb Business Survey Non-Manufacturing, last 72 KRW / 21:00

4Q CPI QoQ, exp 0,30%, last 0,30% NZD / 21:45

4Q CPI YoY, exp 1,20%, last 0,40% NZD / 21:45

Dec Tax Collections, exp 124800m, last 102245m BRL / 23:00 The Risk Today: EUR/USD's momentum is still largely positive despite some consolidation. Hourly resistance is given by resistance implied by the upper bound of the uptrend channel around 1.0800. Hourly support lies at 1.0590 (19/01/2016 low) and 1.0341 (03/01/2017 low). Expected to see continued increase towards 1.0800. In the longer term, the death cross late October indicated a further bearish bias. The pair has broken key support given at 1.0458 (16/03/2015 low). Key resistance holds at 1.1714 (24/08/2015 high). Expected to head towards parity. GBP/USD's demand is fading around 1.2550. The technical structure is still anyway showing positive potential. Hourly support is given at 1.2254 (19/01/2016 low). Expected to show further bullish move. The long-term technical pattern is even more negative since the Brexit vote has paved the way for further decline. Long-term support given at 1.0520 (01/03/85) represents a decent target. Long-term resistance is given at 1.5018 (24/06/2015) and would indicate a long-term reversal in the negative trend. Yet, it is very unlikely at the moment. USD/JPY is bouncing on and off within downtrend channel after monitoring resistance implied by the upper bound of the downtrend channel. The road remains wide-open towards hourly support given at 111.36 (28/11/2016 low). Hourly resistance is given at 115.62 (19/01/2016 high), Expected to see further downside moves. We favor a long-term bearish bias. Support is now given at 96.57 (10/08/2013 low). A gradual rise towards the major resistance at 135.15 (01/02/2002 high) seems absolutely unlikely. Expected to decline further support at 93.79 (13/06/2013 low). USD/CHF's momentum is clearly bearish. The pair has broken parity. Key resistance is given at a distance at 1.0344 (15/12/2016 high). The road is wide-open for further decline. In the long-term, the pair is still trading in range since 2011 despite some turmoil when the SNB unpegged the CHF. Key support can be found 0.8986 (30/01/2015 low). The technical structure favours nonetheless a long term bullish bias since the unpeg in January 2015. EURUSD GBPUSD USDCHF USDJPY 1.1300 1.3121 1.1731 125.86 1.0954 1.2775 1.0652 121.69 1.0874 1.2728 1.0344 118.66 1.0749 1.2591 0.9984 113.57 1.0341 1.2254 0.9929 112.57 1.0000 1.1986 0.9632 111.36 0.9613 1.1841 0.9522 101.20

