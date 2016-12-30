<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD Remains on the Back Foot 54% of all pending orders are to sell the Pound

65% of all open positions are long

Immediate resistance is at 1.2342

The closest support is at 1.2251

Upcoming Events: Chicago Purchasing Manager's Index The US job market finished the year on solid footing as an important indicator of layoffs continued to be near historically low levels, showing a resilient labor market. According to the a Labor Department, national jobless claims declined by 10,000, to 265,000, during the previous week from a six-month high in the prior period. The data tend to fluctuate around the year-end holidays, while the trend reveals managers' reluctance to fire workers as demand remains steady. Filings have been below 300,000 for 95 straight weeks — the longest streak since 1970 and a level economists say is typical for a healthy labor market. Millions of Americans have found work in the past five years, pushing the unemployment rate below 5% and eliciting complaints among businesses about how hard it is to find skilled workers to fill open jobs. In the meantime, the less volatile four-week average of initial claims, meanwhile, dropped by 750 to 263,000. Continuing jobless claims, in turn, advanced by 63,000 to 2.1 million in the week ended December 17. These claims, reported with a one-week delay, reflect the number of people already collecting unemployment checks. Chicago PMI is the only relevant event Last weekday of the year brings us only one relative event that could have some impact on the given pair's performance – the Chicago PMI. It is released by the ISM-Chicago, Inc, and captures conditions across Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. This index is an indicator of business trends and it is interrelated with the ISM manufacturing index. It is widely used to indicate the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is bullish for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as bearish.