ActionForex.com
Feb 24 06:59 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GBP/USD: Pound Trading A Tad Lower In The Asian Session Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Feb 24 17 06:40 GMT

GBP/USD: Pound Trading A Tad Lower In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP rose 0.75% against the USD and closed at 1.2550.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.2548, with the GBP trading marginally lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.2462, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2375. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.2598, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.2647.

Moving ahead, traders would focus on UK’s BBA mortgage applications data for January, scheduled to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

More from GCI Financial:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.