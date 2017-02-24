<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD: Pound Trading A Tad Lower In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP rose 0.75% against the USD and closed at 1.2550.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.2548, with the GBP trading marginally lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.2462, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2375. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.2598, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.2647.

Moving ahead, traders would focus on UK’s BBA mortgage applications data for January, scheduled to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.