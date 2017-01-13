<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD: Pound Trading A Tad Lower In The Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP declined 0.39% against the USD and closed at 1.2157.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.2155, with the GBP trading slightly lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.2090, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2025. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.2268, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.2381.

With no economic releases in UK today, investors will look forward to Britain’s consumer prices ILO unemployment rate, RICS house price balance, Rightmove house prices and retail sales data, all scheduled to release next week.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.