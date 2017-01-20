|
Jan 20 17 08:27 GMT
GBP/USD: Pound Trading Higher, Ahead Of Britain's Retail Sales Data
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP rose 0.58% against the USD and closed at 1.2333.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.2366, with the GBP trading 0.27% higher against the USD from yesterday's close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1.2289, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2213. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.2407, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.2449.
Moving ahead, investors will focus on UK's retail sales for December, due to release in a few hours.
The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.