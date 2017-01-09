<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD: Pound Trading Lower In The Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP declined 1.1% against the USD and closed at 1.2274 on Friday.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.2244, with the GBP trading 0.24% lower against the USD from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.2190, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2137. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.2347, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.2451.

Moving ahead, market participants await the release of UK’s Halifax house prices for December, due in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.