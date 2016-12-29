<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD: UK's BBA Mortgage Approvals Surprisingly Declined in November

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP declined 0.42% against the USD and closed at 1.2219, after UK's BBA mortgage approvals unexpectedly dropped to a level of 40.7K in November, suggesting that the nation's housing market may struggle in the next year. Markets expected it to rise to a level of 41.4K, after registering a revised level of 40.8K in the previous month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.2245, with the GBP trading 0.21% higher against the USD from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.2196, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2147. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.2295, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.2345.

Moving ahead, UK's Nationwide house prices data for December, slated to release in a few hours, will be on investor's radar.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.