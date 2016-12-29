ActionForex.com
GBP/USD: UK's BBA Mortgage Approvals Surprisingly Declined in November Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Dec 29 16 06:14 GMT

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP declined 0.42% against the USD and closed at 1.2219, after UK's BBA mortgage approvals unexpectedly dropped to a level of 40.7K in November, suggesting that the nation's housing market may struggle in the next year. Markets expected it to rise to a level of 41.4K, after registering a revised level of 40.8K in the previous month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.2245, with the GBP trading 0.21% higher against the USD from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.2196, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2147. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.2295, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.2345.

Moving ahead, UK's Nationwide house prices data for December, slated to release in a few hours, will be on investor's radar.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr moving average and showing convergence with its 50 Hr moving average.
 

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

