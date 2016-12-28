<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD: UK's Economy Performed Better than Initially Estimated in the Third Quarter

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP marginally declined against the USD and closed at 1.2270.

On Friday, data revealed that UK's final gross domestic product (GDP) was revised upwards to 0.6% on a quarterly basis in 3Q 2016, suggesting that the economy is showing strong resilience to the Brexit vote so far, while markets had envisaged for an advance of 0.5%. The preliminary figures had also recorded an expansion of 0.5%, following a rise of 0.7% in the prior quarter.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.2289, with the GBP trading 0.15% higher against the USD from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.2252, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2215. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.231, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.2331.

Going ahead, market participants will look forward to UK's BBA mortgage approvals for November, scheduled to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading/showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving average.