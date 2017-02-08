<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD: UK's Halifax House Prices Fell For The First Time In 5-Months

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP rose 0.34% against the USD and closed at 1.2507.

On the economic front, UK's Halifax house prices unexpectedly declined 0.9% MoM in January, dropping for the first time since August 2016, thus pointing to a tentative slowdown in the nation's property market. In the previous month, Halifax house prices recorded a revised gain of 1.6%, while market participants expected a flat reading.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.2506, with the GBP trading marginally lower against the USD from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.2385, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2264. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.2586, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.2666.

Amid a lack of crucial economic releases in UK today, investor sentiment would be governed by global macroeconomic factors.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.