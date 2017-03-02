ActionForex.com
GBP/USD: UK's Manufacturing Growth Slowed In February Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Mar 02 17 08:18 GMT

GBP/USD: UK's Manufacturing Growth Slowed In February

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP declined 0.65% against the USD and closed at 1.2295, after data revealed that the pace of manufacturing sector growth in UK unexpectedly slowed in February.

Britain's Markit manufacturing PMI unexpectedly declined to a level of 54.6 in February, dropping to a three-month low level and compared to market expectations for a rise to a level of 55.8. In the previous month, the PMI had recorded a revised level of 55.7. On the contrary, the nation's number of mortgage approvals for house purchases climbed more-than-anticipated to a level of 69.9K in January, registering its highest level in nearly a year, compared to a revised reading of 68.3K in the previous month. Investors had envisaged mortgage approvals to advance to a level of 68.7K. Additionally, the nation's net consumer credit grew by £1.4 billion in January, in line with market expectations and following a gain of £1.0 billion in the prior month.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.2280, with the GBP trading 0.12% lower against the USD from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.2230, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2181. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.2358, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.2437.

Moving ahead, investors will look forward to Britain's Markit construction PMI for February, slated to release in a few hours.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

