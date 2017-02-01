ActionForex.com
Feb 01 07:53 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
GBP/USD: UK's Mortgage Approvals Surged To A 9-Month High Level In December Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Feb 01 17 07:11 GMT

GBP/USD: UK's Mortgage Approvals Surged To A 9-Month High Level In December

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the GBP rose 0.7% against the USD and closed at 1.2580, after the UK's number of mortgage approvals for house purchases rose to a level of 67.9K in December, notching its highest level in nine-months, against market consensus for a rise to a level of 69.0K and following a reading of 67.5K in the previous month. Meanwhile, the nation's net consumer credit rose less-than-expected by £1.0 billion in December, growing at its slowest pace in five-months, thus signalling that Britons may have grown more cautious on spending amid rising inflation. In the prior month, net consumer credit had registered an increase of £1.9 billion, while market expected for an advance of £1.7 billion.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1.2571, with the GBP trading 0.07% lower against the USD from yesterday's close.

Overnight data showed that the nation's BRC shop price index dropped 1.7% YoY in January, following a revised decline of 1.4% in the prior month.

The pair is expected to find support at 1.2455, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1.2340. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1.2641, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1.2712.

Going ahead, UK's Markit manufacturing PMI and nationwide house prices, both for January, scheduled to release in a few hours, will pique a lot of market attention.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

More from GCI Financial:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.