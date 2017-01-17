<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP Has Been Under Pressure Versus The Other Major Currencies Market movers today The main event will be the UK Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit. Details from the speech were leaked yesterday, indicating a ‘hard Brexit'. This will continue to add pressure on GBP vis-à-vis the other major currencies. Furthermore, UK inflation data is also due to be released today and should show a continued rise in inflation. In addition to the events in the UK market, Germany is due to publish the ZEW indication, where we expect a solid rise in the indicator. Finally, we have a speech by the Fed's William C. Dudley and the Empire manufacturing PMI is due out. Selected market news GBP has been under pressure versus the other major currencies. It has been testing the 120-level versus the USD, but this morning we are in ‘wait-and-see' mode for Prime Minister Theresa May and her speech on Brexit. Parts of the speech were leaked yesterday, and it sends a strong signal that the UK is not looking to be a member such as Norway, as she states, ‘not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out. We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave'. The weaker GBP and higher expected inflation is putting Bank of England governor Mark Carney in a delicate situation, and if the inflation data comes out higher than expected, we expect more volatility in the UK market today. The combination of Brexit, the uncertainty of Trump's economic policy and a stronger yen have put pressure on the Asian equity markets this morning, where most indices have declined.