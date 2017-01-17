ActionForex.com
Jan 17 08:05 GMT

Written by Danske Bank | Jan 17 17 07:02 GMT

GBP Has Been Under Pressure Versus The Other Major Currencies

Market movers today

The main event will be the UK Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit. Details from the speech were leaked yesterday, indicating a ‘hard Brexit'. This will continue to add pressure on GBP vis-à-vis the other major currencies. Furthermore, UK inflation data is also due to be released today and should show a continued rise in inflation.

In addition to the events in the UK market, Germany is due to publish the ZEW indication, where we expect a solid rise in the indicator. Finally, we have a speech by the Fed's William C. Dudley and the Empire manufacturing PMI is due out.

Selected market news

GBP has been under pressure versus the other major currencies. It has been testing the 120-level versus the USD, but this morning we are in ‘wait-and-see' mode for Prime Minister Theresa May and her speech on Brexit. Parts of the speech were leaked yesterday, and it sends a strong signal that the UK is not looking to be a member such as Norway, as she states, ‘not partial membership of the European Union, associate membership of the European Union, or anything that leaves us half-in, half-out. We do not seek to adopt a model already enjoyed by other countries. We do not seek to hold on to bits of membership as we leave'.

The weaker GBP and higher expected inflation is putting Bank of England governor Mark Carney in a delicate situation, and if the inflation data comes out higher than expected, we expect more volatility in the UK market today.

The combination of Brexit, the uncertainty of Trump's economic policy and a stronger yen have put pressure on the Asian equity markets this morning, where most indices have declined.
 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

