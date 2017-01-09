<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP In Free Fall As 'Hard Brexit' Fears News and Events: The week ahead in the FX market GBP: the pound was under renewed pressure on Monday as Theresa May suggested she is willing to go for a full Brexit rather than trying to maintain UK’s access to the EU’s common market by giving up part of UK’s sovereignty. Since Thursday evening the pound fell more than 2% against the greenback as GBP/USD broke the 1.22 support level and continued to move south as traders increased their bearish bet. After last week’s resignation of EU ambassador Ivan Rogers and muddling ongoing talks with the EU, the pressure will continue to mount on the pound. The next support that lies at 1.1841 is within reach and could be touched by the end of the week. USD: After tumbling roughly 2% last week, the dollar index got some colours back amid the released of the first job report of the year. Even if on the unemployment side the picture has not changed much, with the U-6 rate ticking up slightly to 4.7% (as expected) in December and NFPs printing at 156k (versus 175k median forecast and an upwardly revised reading of 204k in the previous month), the positive surprise came on the wage side as average hourly earnings grew 2.9%y/y in December, beating median forecast of 2.8% and previous reading of 2.5%. The positive surprise in wage growth could be seen as a signal that structural unemployment has been reach in the US and that it should soon translate into increasing inflationary pressures. However, for this to happen, we need to see a boost in personal consumption, rather than a boost in personal saving. Looking at the latest retail sales (0.1%m/m versus 0.3% expected), it seems that US consumer are not ready yet to increase their expenses. Markets are holding their breath ahead of Wednesday news conference held by Donald Trump. For the first time since the elections, the president-elect will take questions from the press should likely take the opportunity to outline its priorities ahead of next week’s inauguration (20th January). Be ready for some choppy trading sessions! This morning, with the exception of the pound sterling, the USD was mostly trading sideways against G10 currencies but made substantial gains against EM currencies. The environment should remain positive for the greenback ahead of Wednesday news conference as markets should shift to risk-off mode. SNB publish strong preliminary results Early this morning, the SNB announced its preliminary results for 2016. The central bank recorded a net profit of CHF 24 billion vs. a net loss of CHF 23.3 billion in 2015. This year’s profit is one of its best in the last decade following the central bank’s gigantic profit of CHF 38.3 billion in 2014. Nevertheless, it is lower than the expected CHF 26 - 27 billion. The lion’s share of this profit, CHF 19 billion, comes from the appreciation of the FX reserves, which rose to CHF 645 billion in a year. The size of the FX reserves represents the size of the Swiss economy, rendering the strategy to defend the CHF over the medium-term questionable. An additional almost CHF 4 billion is due to the valuation of the central bank’s gold stocks (1040 tons). Negative interest rates also proved very lucrative for the SNB. Finally, the central bank will give a dividend of 15 francs per share and distribute at least 1 billion francs to the government and cantons. Today's Key Issues (time in GMT): Nov Trade Balance ex Ships, last 5.6b DKK / 08:00

Nov Current Account (Seasonally Adjusted), last 14.1b, rev 13.0b DKK / 08:00

Nov Retail Sales Real YoY, last -0,50%, rev -0,70% CHF / 08:15

Dec Halifax House Prices MoM, exp 0,30%, last 0,20%, rev 0,60% GBP / 08:30

Dec Halifax House Price 3Mths/Year, exp 5,80%, last 6,00% GBP / 08:30

janv..06 Total Sight Deposits, last 529.0b CHF / 09:00

janv..06 Domestic Sight Deposits, last 466.3b CHF / 09:00

Nov P Unemployment Rate, exp 11,60%, last 11,60%, rev 11,80% EUR / 09:00

Jan Sentix Investor Confidence, exp 12,8, last 10 EUR / 09:30

janv..07 FGV CPI IPC-S, exp 0,47%, last 0,33% BRL / 10:00

Bank of Italy Report on Balance-Sheet Aggregates EUR / 10:00

Nov Unemployment Rate, exp 9,80%, last 9,80% EUR / 10:00

Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey (Table) BRL / 10:25

Dec Naamsa Vehicle Sales YoY, exp -8,80%, last -9,60% ZAR / 11:00

4Q P Current Account Balance, last 404m RUB / 13:00

Fed's Rosengren Speaks in Hartford, Connecticut USD / 14:00

Bank of England Bond Buying Operation GBP / 14:50

janv..06 Bloomberg Nanos Confidence, last 56,8 CAD / 15:00

4Q Business Outlook Future Sales, last 12 CAD / 15:30

4Q BoC Senior Loan Officer Survey, last 3,3 CAD / 15:30

janv..08 Trade Balance Weekly BRL / 17:00

Fed's Lockhart Speaks to the Rotary Club of Atlanta USD / 19:00

Nov Consumer Credit, exp $18.400b, last $16.018b USD / 20:00

janv..08 ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index, last 113,4 AUD / 22:30

Dec Foreign Direct Investment YoY CNY, exp 0,80% CNY / 23:00

Dec Light Vehicle Car Sales YoY, exp -1%, last 1% RUB / 23:00 The Risk Today: EUR/USD failure to test 1.0653 resistance has led to a mild correction towards 1.0506 support. Next hourly support lies at 1.0341 (03/01/2017 low). Hourly resistance is given at 1.0653 (30/12/206 reaction high) then 1.0670 (14/12/2016 high). Expected to see continued sideways price action in the short-term. In the longer term, the death cross late October indicated a further bearish bias. The pair has broken key support given at 1.0458 (16/03/2015 low). Key resistance holds at 1.1714 (24/08/2015 high). Expected to head towards parity. GBP/USD has reversed after false break out of recent bearish channel. Hourly support lies at 1.2083 (25/10/2016 low) while hourly resistance lies at 1.2268 (intraday high). The technical structure suggests further downside. The long-term technical pattern is even more negative since the Brexit vote has paved the way for further decline. Long-term support given at 1.0520 (01/03/85) represents a decent target. Long-term resistance is given at 1.5018 (24/06/2015) and would indicate a long-term reversal in the negative trend. Yet, it is very unlikely at the moment. USD/JPY has bounced near 114.83 support settling in current 2-month 116.12 to 118.66 range. Failure to break out of range in either direction should indicate further range consolidation. Next support lies at 114.74 (12/12/2016 low). Expected to see further range trading. We favor a long-term bearish bias. Support is now given at 96.57 (10/08/2013 low). A gradual rise towards the major resistance at 135.15 (01/02/2002 high) seems absolutely unlikely. Expected to decline further support at 93.79 (13/06/2013 low). USD/CHF is moving sideways between hourly resistance is given at 1.0344 (15/12/2016 high) and 1.0021 (08/12/2016 low). Key support is given at the parity. Expected to further consolidate around 1.0200. In the long-term, the pair is still trading in range since 2011 despite some turmoil when the SNB unpegged the CHF. Key support can be found 0.8986 (30/01/2015 low). The technical structure favours nonetheless a long term bullish bias since the unpeg in January 2015. EURUSD GBPUSD USDCHF USDJPY 1.1300 1.3121 1.1731 125.86 1.0954 1.2775 1.0652 121.69 1.0874 1.2432 1.0344 118.66 1.0530 1.2200 1.0177 117.61 1.0341 1.2149 1.0021 114.74 1.0000 1.2083 0.9632 112.88 0.9613 1.1841 0.9522 111.36

