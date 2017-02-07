|
Daily Forex Fundamentals |
Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group |
Feb 07 17 10:17 GMT
|
Germany Factory Orders Rebound Sharply In December
'All recent data point to a very strong start for 2017 in Germany and in the euro area after a very good fourth quarter'. - Julian Trahorsch, Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg
Germany factory orders rose markedly in the last month of 2016, driven by a sharp increase in demand for investment goods, official figures revealed on Monday. According to the Economy Ministry, German industrial orders advanced at seasonally adjusted rate of 5.2% in December, following the preceding month's downwardly revised fall of 3.6% and surpassing market analysts' expectations for an increase of 0.6%. The December pace was the strongest since July 2014. On an annual basis, factory orders grew 8.1% in December. Monday's data provided evidence that economic growth accelerated in the final quarter of 2016 after climbing just 0.2% in the Q3 of 2016. The Q4 2017 GDP data is scheduled to be released on February 2014. The majority of analysts suggest the economy expanded at a 0.5% pace during the Q4. However, their long-term forecasts are less optimistic in large due to the upcoming German federal elections. Yesterday's data also showed export orders climbed 10% month-over-month in December, driven by a 19.5% increase in demand for capital goods from the Euro zone. Meanwhile, domestic orders advanced 6.7% during the same period. On a quarterly basis, factory orders grew 4.3% in the Q4. After the release, the Euro extended its losses, falling to 1.0746 against the US Dollar.
About the Author
Dukascopy Swiss FX Group
Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.