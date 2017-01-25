<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Global Manufacturing Sector Remains On A Very Strong Footing Market movers today As we enter a relatively quiet day on the data front, market focus remains on news from the Trump administration and indications in the UK of when Article 50 is likely to be triggered after yesterday’s Supreme Court verdict (see below). The German IFO expectations survey marks the most important economic data release in the European session. We have seen strong leading indicators in the December PMIs and other German survey indicators. ZEW released last week also showed an increase in expectations although the current situation figure was the strongest. We thus expect the IFO figure to increase further in January. Together with the strong PMIs, these survey indicators imply quarterly growth in Q4 of around 1%, significantly above the 0.2% growth in Q3. The Italian constitutional court will hold a hearing regarding the new electoral reform for the lower house. The hearing could influence market perception of the risk of snap elections. In Scandinavia, we get the monthly Prospera inflation expectations. For more info see Scandi Markets on page 2. Selected market news Much focus remains on the domestic economic policies that the new Trump administration is planning to implement (i.e. tax cuts, infrastructure, de-regulation). So far, Trump’s priority seems to be on renegotiating trade policies where he does not need the approval of Congress. Yesterday, however, he vowed to renegotiate the much debated Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipeline agreements, thereby addressing energy infrastructure in North America. A key Trump viewpoint was that the pipelines should be created with US steel with the goal of creating new jobs. The CAD rose on the announcement as a Keystone XL pipeline would enable Canada to ship more oil to the US. Environmentalists expressed worries over the significant shift in stance relative to one of former president Obama’s signature policies. From a market perspective we think it is important to stress that while we impatiently await more details on forthcoming Trump policies, the global manufacturing sector remains on a very strong footing. Yesterday’s global manufacturing PMI releases (e.g. Japan, Eurozone, US) were all on the strong side with several releases marking new cycle highs. To us, the unfolding synchronised global recovery is a key explanatory factor for the last months’ market developments, for which in our view the US election outcome alone should not be credited. As expected, the UK Supreme Court upheld the High Court’s decision in November that it is the parliament, not the government, that has the power to invoke Article 50 (which formally starts the exit negotiations with the EU). Based on stories in UK media, most cabinet ministers expected to lose the appeal case. Also, in PM Theresa May’s Brexit speech last week, it seemed that she had already accepted that the parliament needs to be involved in the negotiation process, as she mentioned the final deal will be put to a vote in both Houses of Parliament. While the verdict, therefore, was already priced in by markets, it was a victory for the government that it does not need to consult the assemblies in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales before triggering Article 50. We do not think the Supreme Court’s ruling will delay the triggering and we are most likely in for some arm wrestling between the government and members of parliament. Overall, we still think we are heading for a hard ‘Brexit’ as the UK cannot stay within the single market and get control over EU immigration at the same time.