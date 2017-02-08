ActionForex.com
Feb 08 06:37 GMT

Gold Gains Could Continue, Eyes Remains On Trump Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 08 17 05:52 GMT

Gold Gains Could Continue, Eyes Remains On Trump

Key Points:

  • Further gains could be realised moving ahead.
  • Push above the 100 day EMA shows the metal’s underlying strength.
  • Trump-based uncertainty also fuelling the rally.

Gold has been one of the big winners of the past few weeks and, much to the enjoyment of the gold bulls out there, its resurgence could be only partially complete. Notably, a number of technical signals are now in agreement that the metal could be midway to completing a rather sizable rally which could see it touch the post-US-election highs.

Primarily, the EMA bias present on the daily chart provides the clearest indication that upside potential could still be rather substantial. I am speaking of course of gold’s recent push above the relentlessly bearish 100 day average which made the metal’s underlying strength plain. Furthermore, this push higher significantly caps downside risks as the 100 day EMA should now be a source of dynamic support for gold prices.

Aside from the EMA activity, there are at least two other technical readings suggestive of continued gains moving ahead. Firstly, there is the Parabolic SAR reading which is in little danger of switching its trend in the near to medium-term. Secondly, there is evidence that an Elliot wave is forming up which could carry gold significantly higher over the coming weeks.

However, this forecasted push higher is likely to run into a small snag which should mean we see a brief period of moderation this week. Specifically, the 61.8% Fibonacci level appears to be holding firm despite the swell in buying pressure over the past session. Moreover, the RSI reading is verging on overbought which might need to be relieved slightly prior to any further surges for the metal.

Ultimately, it is likely to come down to the fundamentals if we hope to see the 1300.00 handle challenged yet again. Market uncertainty will be the key force among these fundamentals but, as always, finding a measure that captures this sentiment in no small task. However, if you’re not already doing so, keep a close eye on the Trump administration as a little common sense goes a long way in forecasting how the market will react to any given announcement.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

