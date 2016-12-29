<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Gold Once More Touches 1,150 Mark 59% of all SWFX open positions are long

61% of pending commands were to buy the metal

Gold was not traded on Monday

Upcoming Events: US Unemployment Claims Regarding the yellow metal's movement the hourly chart is where one should look for clues. The bullion once more surged to the resistance at 1,150, where the weekly R2 is located at. However, by examining the hourly chart, it can be seen that a short term ascending channel has formed. The metal has hit the channel's upper trend line, and the bullion is likely to begin a short lived decline. US pending home sales dropped unexpectedly last month to the lowest level since January 2016, official figures revealed on Wednesday. The National Association of Realtors reported its Pending Home Sales Index fell a seasonally adjusted 2.5% to 107.3 in November, following the preceding month's rise of 0.1% to 110.0 points, while market analysts anticipated a slight acceleration of 0.5% during the reported period. On an annual basis, the Index declined at an annualized pace of 0.4%. In regional terms, sales jumped 0.6% in the Northeast, but dropped 2.5% in the Midwest, 6.7% in the West and 1.2% in the South during November. According to NAR Chief Economist Larry Yun, the sharp rise in mortgages rates and shortages on the housing market were the main driver of the decline last month. As a result, the EUR/USD par fell to 1.0394 from 1.0398 ahead of the release, while the GBP/USD declined to 1.2210 from 1.2217. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, which tracks the Greenback's performance against a group of six other currencies, remained unchanged at 103.67. A release that matters The markets are about to be affected by US Fundamental data, as there are loads of small US data releases. However, there is one data release that is about to almost for sure to shake the market enough to probably provide a trading opportunity and profit from short term volatility. The US Unemployment Claims will be published at 13:30 GMT, and this is one of the three data releases, which really have proven themselves to cause volatility.