Gold Retreats after Tuesday's Surge

62% of pending commands were to buy the metal

Gold was not traded on Monday

Upcoming Events: US Pending Home Sales The yellow metal showed a green candle on Wednesday morning. However, the situation in reality was different. Previously, on Tuesday the bullion's price surged above the 1,150 mark, where it met resistance and fell down to the 1,133.58 mark. There it found support in the weekly PP and rebounded. The Wednesday's surge is only a continuation of the rebound, which began on Tuesday after a large fall of the commodity price. On a medium term scale the metal is still set to decline. Americans became more optimistic about the economy in December since the postelection bump in confidence continues. As data suggest the US consumer confidence reached its highest in more than 15 years during the previous week as Americans expect more strength ahead in business conditions, stock prices and the job market following the election of Donald Trump as president in November. According to the Conference Board the Consumer Confidence Index advanced to 113.7 in December from an upwardly revised 109.4 in November. Meanwhile, the data topped estimates in a Reuters poll for a reading of 109.0. Another reason for the gain in confidence is surging optimism among older Americans. Economists follow confidence indicators because upbeat consumers are more likely to increase personal spending, which makes up most of the US economy. In the meantime, house prices continued their steady recovery in October, as another spike in borrowing costs after Donald Trump's victory.