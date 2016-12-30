ActionForex.com
Dec 30 08:41 GMT

Gold: Yellow Metal Extended its Against in the Morning Session Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Dec 30 16 07:38 GMT

Gold: Yellow Metal Extended its Against in the Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold rose 1.39% against the USD and closed at USD1159.00 per ounce, amid a broad weakness in the greenback.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1160.40, with the gold trading 0.12% higher from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1149.03, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1137.67. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1168.03, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1175.67.

The yellow metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.




