Gold: Yellow Metal Extended its Against in the Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold rose 1.39% against the USD and closed at USD1159.00 per ounce, amid a broad weakness in the greenback.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1160.40, with the gold trading 0.12% higher from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1149.03, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1137.67. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1168.03, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1175.67.

The yellow metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.