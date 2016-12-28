|
Dec 28 16 06:39 GMT
Gold: Yellow Metal Trading Higher this Morning
For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold declined 0.44% against the USD and closed at USD1139.50 per ounce, amid strength in the global equities and as the US Dollar remained near 14-year high.
In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1142.30, with the gold trading 0.25% higher from yesterday's close.
The pair is expected to find support at 1137.30, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1132.30. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1146.60, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1150.90.
The yellow metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.