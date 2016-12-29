<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Gold: Yellow Metal Trading on a Stronger Footing this Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, Gold rose 0.22% against the USD and closed at USD1142.50 per ounce, amid weakness in US equity markets.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 1149.40, with the gold trading 0.6% higher from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 1141.10, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 1132.80. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 1153.70, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 1158.00.

The yellow metal is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.