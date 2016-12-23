ActionForex.com
Dec 24 14:51 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Goods Sector Leads Canadian Output Lower in October Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by TD Bank Financial Group | Dec 23 16 14:39 GMT

Goods Sector Leads Canadian Output Lower in October

Canadian GDP contracted by 0.3% in October, ending a four month string of gains.

The decline in output was led by the goods-producing side of the economy, which saw output fall 1.3% on the month. Leading the decline was manufacturing, where output fell 2.0% on widespread declines among the sub-categories. Statistics Canada noted that the decline reflected a lower volume of exports (October trade volumes: -0.7%). Mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction output fell 1.2% after a string of robust gains in prior months.

Services activity held up once again, delivering a 0.1% gain on the back of retail trade (+0.7%) and wholesale trade (+0.6%). Real estate and leasing (+0.4%) also performed well, while finance and insurance (-0.5%) declined for a third consecutive month.

Key Implications

Some pull-back in the Canadian economy was likely for October in light of strong gains in prior months and the weak October trade data. Indeed, today's report was disappointing by almost any measure, with the scale of the retrenchment in activity larger than analysts expected. That said, the October GDP figures should be taken in the broader context. Despite the scale of the pull-back, it was not sufficient to undo September's healthy growth, which was revised up to +0.4%. Indeed, while today's report does provide a soft start to the fourth quarter, the strong September figures help offset this somewhat - we continue to expect above-trend GDP, indicative of an economy that continues to move in the right direction, albeit slowly.

From the Bank of Canada's perspective, today's report is likely in line with expectations. Per the October Monetary Policy Report, a more moderate pace of growth was expected going forward after last quarter's healthy rebound. While the risks to monetary policy remain skewed towards further easing, the October GDP numbers are consistent with the Bank of Canada maintaining its policy interest rate at 0.50% for the foreseeable future.
 

About the Author

TD Bank Financial Group

The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

More from TD Bank Financial Group:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2016 All rights reserved.