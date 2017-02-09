ActionForex.com
Feb 09 08:08 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Greece Faces Tough Road Ahead As Germany Says 'Nein' To Debt Relief Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 09 17 07:44 GMT

Greece Faces Tough Road Ahead As Germany Says 'Nein' To Debt Relief

Key Points:

  • Greece and Germany on a debt collision course.
  • Greece unlikely to meet budget or debt repayment schedule.
  • The question is now political as to whether Greece remains part of the EU.

It appears that history is again turning full circle as the formerly 'solved' Greek debt crisis returns to raise its ugly head and again threaten the wider Eurozone. The past week has seen the IMF again enter the fray and suggest that a looming debt Armageddon could potential pose a risk to the broader stability of the Eurozone. However, despite evidence that the previous bailout programs are not working, Germany is standing their ground and yelling a resolute no to any mention of debt relief for the embattled Greek nation.

Increasingly, the IMF is becoming unwilling to throw good money after bad, and continue to fund Greece's survival,without the prospect of debt cuts to provide for a relatively achievable recover for the nation. The renowned institution has, quietly behind the scenes, been pushing for a debt relief deal from Germany but is meeting staunch resistance. In fact, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has publicly suggested that the Lisbon Treaty blocks any form of debt forgiveness and that any moves in this direction would have to bring about a Greek exit from the common currency.

However, it remains to be seen just how far Germany is prepared to push Greece given that Britain will soon also exit the European Union. There is a definite split in the air between EU nations on how to deal with the errant Greek's but it appears relatively clear that the nation will indeed fail to meet either their current budget or the debt repayment target. It also begs the question as to the morality of asking the Greek people to continue accepting stark austerity measures when the money simply goes to Germany as part of the interest payments on borrowings and does little to reduce the current debt burden. Obviously, that is a highly untenable situation to have a European partner nation in effective debt servitude.

Given the fact that prior bailouts have not worked, and some of the other external pressures, we are rapidly reaching a critical juncture where both Europe and the Greek people will need to decide upon the way forward. Clearly there needs to either be debt forgiveness or an exit from the Eurozone. Subsequently, the choices have now exited the realm of economics and we are now faced with a range of political questions. Politics is likely to decide the course of action in the coming months but one thing is for sure, continued German intransigence could be presiding over the first few dominoes to fall in the greater question of the EU's survival.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.