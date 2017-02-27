<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Higher Gas Prices Drive Canadian CPI Up In January

'The relative stability in core measures suggests that underlying inflation could be basing, but that level of excess supply remain important preventing an increase in inflationary pressures.' - Charles St-Arnaud, Nomura International Plc

Canadian consumer prices advanced more than expected in January, official figures revealed on Friday. Statistics Canada reported its headline Consumer Price Index surged 2.1% year-over-year, after rising just 1.5% in December. On a monthly basis, the index jumped 0.9% in January, following the preceding month's 0.2% fall and surpassing analysts' expectations for a 0.3% rise. In terms of annual inflation, gasoline prices contributed most, climbing 20.6% on a yearly basis in January, the strongest rate since September 2011. In addition, higher energy prices forced transport costs to grow at an annualised pace of 6.3%, while food prices posted a decline of 2.1% compared with a 1.3% drop registered in 2015, though still managing to advance 0.6% month-on-month in January. In the meantime, shelter and goods prices ticked 2.4% and 2.0% higher over the year, whilst services-industry prices edged up 2.3%.

Nevertheless, further increase in inflation is set to rule out any short-term monetary easing by the BoC amid raising uncertainty related to both the US and domestic economic outlooks.